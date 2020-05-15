Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth

More candidates for the five-year leadership are young, women, and from ethnic minority groups.

Vietnam has chosen candidates for top positions for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the 2021-2026 period with a priority to young cadres.

Nominating candidates for the 13th National Congress. Photo: Nhat Bac

The candidates are of three groups of age, including under 50, between 50 and 60, and from 61 and more. There are more candidates of young cadres, women, and ethnic minority groups, and those for essential localities and fields.

The nomination has made for members of the Politburo and Secretariat for the 13th term of the CPV’s Central Committee, local media cited General Secretary of the CPV and State President Nguyen Phu Trong as saying at the closing remarks of the 12th plenum of the CPV’s Central Committee on May 14.

The Politburo is the country’s most powerful body while the Secretariat is tasked to supervise the implementation of the CPV’s policies and execute daily issues.

General Secretary of the CPV and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the 12th CC plenum on May 14. Photo: Nhan Dan

At the event, other issues were put on focus including preparations for the election of deputies of the National Assembly and the People’s Councils, and norms and quantity of personnel, local media reported.

Late last month, President Nguyen Phu Trong put stress on the importance of selecting morally and professionally qualified candidates, noting that “unqualified leaders, if chosen to the leadership, would be disaster for the Party and do harm the country and people.”

He expressed concerns about corruption and vested interest that he called threats to the country. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham