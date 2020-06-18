Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/06/2020 11:24:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals

 
 
19/06/2020    10:11 GMT+7

Diplomatic notes informing about Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were presented to the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 18.

Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals hinh anh 1

Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) hands over the dilomatic notes to head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti on June 18 

At the handover ceremony in Hanoi, Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said the ratification of the two deals by the European Parliament in February and the Vietnamese National Assembly recently strongly affirmed both sides’ wish and determination to continue intensifying the Vietnam-EU comprehensive cooperation and partnership.

He asked relevant ministries and sectors of Vietnam and EU agencies to continue working closely together to help the EVFTA take effect soon, thus generating practical benefits for both sides’ people and businesses.

The official also called on EU member states to accomplish the ratification of the EVIPA as soon as possible.

For his part, Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, congratulated the country on completing the approval of the EVFTA and EVIPA.

 

He described the two sides’ ratification of the agreements as a historic milestone which creates important frameworks for enhancing bilateral trade and investment links, as well as multifaceted relations.

The EU will continue coordinating closely with Vietnam to effectively implement the EVFTA and urge its members to ratify the EVIPA, he added.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment expected the EVFTA and EVIPA will help raise the country’s GDP growth by 4.6 percent and exports to the EU by 42.7 percent by 2025.

Meanwhile, the European Commission estimated this region’s GDP will increase by 29.5 billion USD and exports to Vietnam will rise 29 percent by 2035.

Under the EVFTA’s regulations, as the EU side already notified Vietnam of its ratification of the agreement and Vietnam also officially handed over diplomatic notes informing the EU about its move, this deal is going to take effect on August 1.

Meanwhile, the EVIPA will come into force after it sails through parliaments of all EU member states./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws
NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Legislators voted to pass a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up
Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council
Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Indonesia has secured a seat at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2021 to 2023 term, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Galwan Valley: India rebuts China's land ownership claim
Galwan Valley: India rebuts China's land ownership claim
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Galwan Valley, where China and India fought a deadly brawl, is known for its harsh climate and terrain.

John Bolton: Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election
John Bolton: Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win re-election, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book says.

Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM
Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, 

ASEAN, Russia foreign ministers work on virus response
ASEAN, Russia foreign ministers work on virus response
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

ASEAN foreign ministers and their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov pledged to further cooperation in response to  COVID-19 on Wednesday as they held a special online meeting on the pandemic.

NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law
NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Enterprise Law at its ongoing ninth sitting this morning, June 17, which excludes household businesses.

Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific
Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

An international webinar on prospects for a new bipolar world order and its impacts on Asia-Pacific took place on June 16, gathering leading scholars from Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia
Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and 

John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book
John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing a new book about his time at the White House.

NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday.

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.

Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic

PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The promulgation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law is very necessary and would recognise the legal status of the border guard force in the country, a National Assembly (NA) deputy has said.

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 