Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 12:09:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus

 
 
27/03/2020    11:56 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds separate phone talks with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on March 26, 2020. Photo: VGP


The Government chief informed his Lao and Cambodian counterparts about the decision during their phone talks on Thursday.

He also said Viet Nam is ready to send medical experts to support Cambodia’s COVID-19 combat and expressed his wish that the three countries would continue closely cooperate in ASEAN in line with the bloc's spirit of solidarity and unity enshrined in the Chairman's Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to COVID-19 Outbreak.

During his phone talks with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Phuc spoke highly of the efforts made by the Government of Laos in employing preventive measures, affirming Viet Nam stands ready to assist and work side by side with Laos in the fight against the pandemic in order to soon stabilize situation in each country.

Sisoulith highly valued Viet Nam’s efforts and outcomes in containing the virus, expressing his wish that both countries would strengthen information sharing as well as coordination and mutual support in this fight.

Phuc suggested the Lao Government continue facilitating the Vietnamese community’s access to necessary conditions to protect themselves against the COVID-19, and coordinate with Viet Nam in maintaining stability and security in respective countries, especially in border provinces.

The two leaders agreed to pay more attention to sustain the development of the bilateral ties with particular focus on effective implementation of the agreements reached at the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee that took place earlier this year.

Both sides agreed to continue facilitating cross-border movement of goods in a bid to help the two nations overcome difficulties resulted from the pandemic.

During his phone talks with Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Phuc also spoke highly of Cambodia’s measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 outbreak, emphasizing the need for countries to join hands in pushing back the pandemic.

Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, Phuc suggested the two countries foster coordination and create favorable conditions for representative agencies to support repatriation of citizens.

He also suggested both sides’ ministries, agencies and localities collaborate actively in stemming the pandemic, ensuring smooth information exchanges, timely addressing obstacles obstacles based on the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding.

The two countries should also maintain regular trade exchanges through facilitation of movement of goods along the shared border line.

Phuc affirmed that Viet Nam is ready to work with the Cambodian side to repatriate Cambodian people who have been quarantined and wish to return home.

Meanwhile, PM Hun Sen highly valued Viet Nam’s measures to contain the pandemic and extended thanks for the Vietnamese Government’s responses to his country’s requests.

Hun Sen stressed that the royal Government and people of Cambodia have always regard the Vietnamese in Cambodia as the locals.

Both PM Thongloun Sisoulith and PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed sincere thanks to the Government and people of Viet Nam for the latest medical aid, saying that it is the meaningful gift in the current context. VGP

 
 

Other News

.
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 