Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds separate phone talks with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on March 26, 2020. Photo: VGP





The Government chief informed his Lao and Cambodian counterparts about the decision during their phone talks on Thursday.



He also said Viet Nam is ready to send medical experts to support Cambodia’s COVID-19 combat and expressed his wish that the three countries would continue closely cooperate in ASEAN in line with the bloc's spirit of solidarity and unity enshrined in the Chairman's Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to COVID-19 Outbreak.



During his phone talks with Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Phuc spoke highly of the efforts made by the Government of Laos in employing preventive measures, affirming Viet Nam stands ready to assist and work side by side with Laos in the fight against the pandemic in order to soon stabilize situation in each country.



Sisoulith highly valued Viet Nam’s efforts and outcomes in containing the virus, expressing his wish that both countries would strengthen information sharing as well as coordination and mutual support in this fight.



Phuc suggested the Lao Government continue facilitating the Vietnamese community’s access to necessary conditions to protect themselves against the COVID-19, and coordinate with Viet Nam in maintaining stability and security in respective countries, especially in border provinces.



The two leaders agreed to pay more attention to sustain the development of the bilateral ties with particular focus on effective implementation of the agreements reached at the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee that took place earlier this year.



Both sides agreed to continue facilitating cross-border movement of goods in a bid to help the two nations overcome difficulties resulted from the pandemic.



During his phone talks with Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Phuc also spoke highly of Cambodia’s measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 outbreak, emphasizing the need for countries to join hands in pushing back the pandemic.



Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, Phuc suggested the two countries foster coordination and create favorable conditions for representative agencies to support repatriation of citizens.



He also suggested both sides’ ministries, agencies and localities collaborate actively in stemming the pandemic, ensuring smooth information exchanges, timely addressing obstacles obstacles based on the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding.



The two countries should also maintain regular trade exchanges through facilitation of movement of goods along the shared border line.



Phuc affirmed that Viet Nam is ready to work with the Cambodian side to repatriate Cambodian people who have been quarantined and wish to return home.



Meanwhile, PM Hun Sen highly valued Viet Nam’s measures to contain the pandemic and extended thanks for the Vietnamese Government’s responses to his country’s requests.



Hun Sen stressed that the royal Government and people of Cambodia have always regard the Vietnamese in Cambodia as the locals.



Both PM Thongloun Sisoulith and PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed sincere thanks to the Government and people of Viet Nam for the latest medical aid, saying that it is the meaningful gift in the current context. VGP