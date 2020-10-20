Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/10/2020
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says

20/10/2020    15:11 GMT+7

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga meet with the press after their talks. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

PM Suga made the above statement at a joint press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc following the pair’s summit meeting on Monday morning.

As an Indo-Pacific country, Japan will continue contributions to peace and prosperity in the region, affirmed Suga, adding that he chose Vietnam for the first foreign trip as Vietnam is the best destination for him to send out this message.

He said he had a productive meeting with PM Phuc, during which both sides compared notes on a wide range of issues in order to promote the trusted ties between the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan has decided to provide emergency relief for Vietnam to help the Southeast Asia country overcome consequences caused by heavy rain in the central region, pledging to continue sharing national disaster prevention experience with Vietnam, according to Suga.

Both sides agreed to tighten cooperation over regional matters, including the East Sea issue, and basically reached consensus on an agreement on transfer of defence equipment and technology, which is a big leap forward in bilateral defence cooperation, the Japanese leader said.

The two sides have signed a dozen documents on environment, energy and development cooperation.

 

Meanwhile, PM Phuc once again congratulated Suga on his election as new Japanese PM, welcoming his first foreign visit to Vietnam.

Phuc said he had a successful meeting with Suga as both sides agreed to strengthen political trust through the regular exchange of visits and contacts as well as dialogues at all levels to promote cooperation across fields, including defence, security, COVID-19 containment, and especially the economy.

The two countries also agreed to foster coordination at multilateral fora. As the current ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Vietnam welcomes Japan, a global power, to continue its active role and positive contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, security, safety and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, beefing up settlement of disputes via peaceful measures, avoiding the use or threat of force, seriously abiding by international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), respecting diplomatic and legal processes, fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, and concluding a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea that is in line with the UNCLOS.  VGP/VNS 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an interview with VNA.

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.  

 
 

POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

