Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the ceremony to hand over Vietnam's medical supplies to the US (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also presented 50,000 medical face masks to the White House.

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the medical supplies to the US, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said Vietnam and the US have taken effective cooperation steps in preventing and combating COVID-19 both bilaterally and multilaterally, adding that the two countries have provided mutual support in terms of medical equipment and experience as well as citizen protection.

Vietnam will continue working closely with the US to push back the pandemic soon and mitigate negative impacts caused by COVID-19, he said.

On behalf of US President Donald Trump and the US people, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink said in the spirit of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, the US will continue to coordinate closely, maintain the sharing of information and strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in protecting health and safety of people and in joint efforts to cope with the pandemic.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to Japan, Russia

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (right) and Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (left) presents medical supplies to Envoy of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam Shinichi Asazuma

Vietnam on April 16 presented medical supplies as gifts of its government and people to their Japanese counterparts to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the Vietnamese government donated made-in-Vietnam face masks and medical supplies worth 100,000 USD in total to Japan.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also presented 50,000 medical face masks to the Russian Presidential Office and the Japanese Cabinet Office.



While handing over the medical supplies to the Japanese government and people, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, Vietnam and Japan have soon deployed cooperation within bilateral and multilateral frameworks to combat the pandemic, including coordination in successfully holding the online Special ASEAN 3 Summit on COVID-19 on April 14.



Asazuma Shinichi, Envoy of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, thanked the Vietnamese government and people for their valuable support, saying the gifts are a source of great encouragement and demonstrate the sentiment and solidarity Vietnam has given to Japan.

The official described Vietnam as a model in coping with COVID-19 and affirmed that, based on the bilateral extensive strategic partnership, Japan will continue coordinating closely, sharing information and cooperating with Vietnam to combat the disease.



Presenting the gifts to the Russian Presidential Office, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said as a comprehensive strategic partner and traditional friend of Russia, Vietnam has always kept a close watch on the situation in Russia and highly evaluated the prompt and drastic measures that Russia has taken to prevent and control COVID-19.



Vietnam believed that under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the solidarity of the Russian people as well as its world-leading medical capacity, the country will soon win in the fight against the pandemic, Dung added.

He affirmed that, as a responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is willing to share experience and join hands with other countries to implement countermeasures against COVID-19.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam K. Vnukov thanked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as well as leaders of the Government Office, ministries, and sectors of Vietnam for the support.

Vietnamese in Russia present masks to locals

Vietnamese Garment Company 9-5 presented the first batch of 500 reusable cloth masks to police officers in Plavsk city in Russia's Tula province on April 16, in an effort to join hands with local residents to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents Laos with medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

The handover ceremony takes place at the Bo Y International Border Gate in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum province.

The Military Commands of Kon Tum, Binh Dinh, and Quang Ngai provinces on April 16 handed over medical supplies to their counterparts in the Lao provinces of Champasak and Attapeu to fight COVID-19.

The handover ceremony took place at the Bo Y International Border Gate in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum province.

Including thermometers, protective suits, face masks, rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant, the medical supplies are worth nearly 1 billion VND (42,500 USD).

Agencies in the two countries have joined hands over the last two months to combat the pandemic in border areas and coordinated with local authorities in communications efforts to raise public awareness of the virus.

Colonel Xocxay Phimmala from Attapeu’s Military Command thanked the Vietnamese side for its assistance, which will contribute to promoting the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general and the Military Commands in particular.

Dak Nong gives support to Cambodian province in COVID-19 fight

At the handover ceremony



Vice Chairwoman of the Dak Nong Provincial People’s Committee in the Central Highlands, Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh, presented medical equipment to representatives from the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri and the local Vietnamese association at the Bu P’rang border gate in Quang Truc commune, Tuy Duc district, Dak Nong province, on April 16.

Valued at nearly 500 million VND (21,700 USD), the equipment, including disinfectant, medical and antibacterial masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers, and hand sanitizer, among others, will be used to fight COVID-19.

Goods totaling over 300 million VND came from Dak Nong, with the remainder coming from neighboring Dak Lak province.

COVID-19: Vietnamese in Czech Republic present medical gear to local people

At the handover ceremony

Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic handed over medical supplies to two nursing homes in Prague’s Districts 5 and 8 on April 15 to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic handed over medical supplies to two nursing homes in Prague’s Districts 5 and 8 on April 15 to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gifts are part of 90,000 medical masks overseas Vietnamese in the country and the Prague-based Saparia JSC have presented to the Czech Government to support the prevention and control of COVID-19.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Petříček expressed his thanks to the Vietnamese community for their support amid the spread of COVID-19.

He highly regards the close cooperation from the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the virus, highlighting the efforts of relevant Vietnamese agencies in arranging a recent flight taking Czech and EU citizens home from Vietnam.

He also expressed his thanks to Vietnam for caring for Czech citizens infected with COVID-19 while in Vietnam.

Czech Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Maláčová expressed her thanks for the gifts, saying they will be handed over to social institutions in urgent need.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan, overseas Vietnamese in the country have actively joined hands with the local government and people in the prevention and control of COVID-19 and donated masks, food, and cash.

A Bamboo Airways flight ferried over 280 Czech and European citizens from Hanoi to Prague on March 25. The flight also carried medical gear presented by the Vietnamese Government to the Czech Republic. VNA/VNN