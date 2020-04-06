Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Attending the handover ceremony in Hanoi on April 7 were the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, and the ambassador, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Dung said amid the current global medical crisis, no single country could effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cooperation and enhancing solidarity are important factors to protect the health and safety of people, helping to mitigate the great impacts of the epidemic, he said.



Vietnam always stays ready to work closely, share experience and join hands with countries and the international community to take necessary measures, within bilateral and material frameworks such as the ASEAN-EU, G20 and the United Nations, with the determination to contain and soon push back the epidemic, Dung added.



The participating ambassadors highly appreciated and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their valuable assistance to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in this difficult moment.

Though Vietnam has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country has been willing to share resources, provide medical services and create favourable conditions for foreign citizens in Vietnam over the past time, including the treatment of infected persons, they said.

The ambassadors also pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with Vietnam in protecting the health and safety of people, maintain cooperative relations and trade, share information and offer mutual support to overcome the current difficulties.

Vietnam presents 500 COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Health workers conduct quick test for the SARS-CoV-2

The Vietnamese Government has handed over 500 “Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia.

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi underlined that the support is the result of cooperation between the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The kit, named Light Power IVASARS-CoV-2 1stRT-rPCR (VA.A02-055H), which uses the WHO-approved RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab technique, is manufactured by the Viet A Corporation. It allows for 50 tests, with results obtained after just an hour using samples taken from the throat or respiratory tract.

The kits were delivered to Professor-Dr. Sri Oemijati of the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research in Jakarta.

As at April 7, Indonesia had reported 2,491 COVID-19 cases, including 209 fatalities an 192 recoveries.

Military Region 7 presents medical equipment to Cambodian army

At the handing-over ceremony

The High Command of Military Region 7 of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on April 7 handed over medical supplies and equipment to some units of the Cambodian Royal Army to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies include 50,000 face masks, 1,000 liters of hand sanitiser, 1,000 items of protective gear, and 200 kg of Cloramin B.

Addressing the handing-over ceremony at the Xa Mat international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh’s Tan Bien district, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Vice Commander of Military Region 7, wished Cambodian generals, officers, soldiers, and their families well on the occasion of the upcoming Khmer new year festival.

He said the VPA and the Cambodian army have cooperated closely in the fight against the disease and expressed a hope that the supplies will help Cambodian military units improve efficiency.

The general suggested that units of the two sides stationed along border areas strengthen cooperation in preventing the spread of the disease.

Military Region 7 also presented 30,000 face masks and 500 million VND (21,450 USD) to Vietnamese Cambodians to help them over this difficult time.VNA