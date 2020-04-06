Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 01:23:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

 
 
08/04/2020    01:13 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam presents antibacterial masks to European countries hinh anh 1

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Attending the handover ceremony in Hanoi on April 7 were the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, and the ambassador, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Dung said amid the current global medical crisis, no single country could effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cooperation and enhancing solidarity are important factors to protect the health and safety of people, helping to mitigate the great impacts of the epidemic, he said.
 
Vietnam always stays ready to work closely, share experience and join hands with countries and the international community to take necessary measures, within bilateral and material frameworks such as the ASEAN-EU, G20 and the United Nations, with the determination to contain and soon push back the epidemic, Dung added.
 
The participating ambassadors highly appreciated and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their valuable assistance to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in this difficult moment. 

Though Vietnam has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country has been willing to share resources, provide medical services and create favourable conditions for foreign citizens in Vietnam over the past time, including the treatment of infected persons, they said. 

The ambassadors also pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with Vietnam in protecting the health and safety of people, maintain cooperative relations and trade, share information and offer mutual support to overcome the current difficulties.

Vietnam presents 500 COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Health workers conduct quick test for the SARS-CoV-2 

The Vietnamese Government has handed over 500 “Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia.

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi underlined that the support is the result of cooperation between the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The kit, named Light Power IVASARS-CoV-2 1stRT-rPCR (VA.A02-055H), which uses the WHO-approved RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab technique, is manufactured by the Viet A Corporation. It allows for 50 tests, with results obtained after just an hour using samples taken from the throat or respiratory tract.

 

The kits were delivered to Professor-Dr. Sri Oemijati of the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research in Jakarta.

As at April 7, Indonesia had reported 2,491 COVID-19 cases, including 209 fatalities an 192 recoveries.

Military Region 7 presents medical equipment to Cambodian army

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

At the handing-over ceremony 

The High Command of Military Region 7 of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on April 7 handed over medical supplies and equipment to some units of the Cambodian Royal Army to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies include 50,000 face masks, 1,000 liters of hand sanitiser, 1,000 items of protective gear, and 200 kg of Cloramin B.

Addressing the handing-over ceremony at the Xa Mat international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh’s Tan Bien district, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Vice Commander of Military Region 7, wished Cambodian generals, officers, soldiers, and their families well on the occasion of the upcoming Khmer new year festival.

He said the VPA and the Cambodian army have cooperated closely in the fight against the disease and expressed a hope that the supplies will help Cambodian military units improve efficiency.

The general suggested that units of the two sides stationed along border areas strengthen cooperation in preventing the spread of the disease.

Military Region 7 also presented 30,000 face masks and 500 million VND (21,450 USD) to Vietnamese Cambodians to help them over this difficult time.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  0 giờ trước 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

David Clark called himself an "idiot" after admitting to clear breaches of the New Zealand lockdown.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

World leaders send Boris Johnson messages of support, after his symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon.

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The president voices hope that cases are "levelling off" in US hotspots, but warns of more deaths.

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  06/04/2020 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 