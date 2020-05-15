Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 15:27:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks

 
 
17/05/2020    14:25 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks hinh anh 1

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (Photo: VNA)

He made the proposal while chairing the teleconferenced ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM), during which participants discussed the bloc’s cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control, shared the experience of ASEAN militaries in the task, devised cooperative measures for dealing with future epidemics, exchanged viewpoints on the global and regional situation amid the coronavirus outbreak and in the post-COVID-19 period, and spoke about directions for ASEAN defence cooperation in the time ahead.

Vinh told the teleconference that he highly values the rapid and timely response from the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM), as it organised an online table-top exercise (TTX) on COVID-19 response that met all member states’ needs and also attracted attention from partner countries.

It is necessary to encourage ASEAN connectivity with ASEAN nations and other partners in the time to come, increase the sharing of military medicine experience in responding to epidemics, and consider upgrading the ACMM website to a common portal where member nations can exchange experience and good practice, he noted.

He also proposed that Brunei and Australia, which are co-chairing the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus Experts’ Working Group on Military Medicine between 2020 and 2023, turn the TTX into an annual activity carried out by the working group and the ACMM.

Vietnam is ready to host the first TTX to connect joint efforts by the two co-chairing countries and the ACMM, Vinh stated.

 

Officials at the meeting shared a view that the online ADSOM was a suitable occasion for member countries to share the experience of defence ministries in contributing to their respective governments’ actions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinh said that when the coronavirus first broke out, Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence actively joined Government efforts to prevent and control the disease, such as using military bases as quarantine facilities, disinfecting COVID-19 clusters, developing test kits, and monitoring border areas.

The Ministry has also been actively boosting bilateral cooperation with Laos, Cambodia, China, Russia, Myanmar, and Cuba to exchange experience and assist each other in this regard, he explained.

Participants at the meeting said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected political and diplomatic relations between countries around the world. Given this context, the ADMM Retreat in Hanoi last February issued a joint statement on defence cooperation against disease outbreaks, in which defence ministers expressed their resolve to remain united to overcome the pandemic for the sake of the ASEAN people.

Vinh also pointed out that despite the threats caused by COVID-19, security hotspots keep appearing around the world and risking conflict. Particularly, new and more complex developments have occurred in the East Sea recently. If relevant parties do not remain calm, exercise self-restraint, or enhance cooperation to address disagreements, tensions could escalate and change the nature of disputes, which would not benefit regional peace and stability, he emphasised.

Valuing the efforts of defence ministries to join other sectors to bolster ASEAN’s collective capability in responding to COVID-19, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN Hoang Anh Tuan expressed his belief that the bloc will keep the region safe in the face of COVID-19 while remaining resilient to factors causing instability./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government should take the initiative in building short- and long-term scenarios for socioeconomic development and review major targets of the economy for 2020 and 2016-2020, which will be the basis for adjusting targets,

VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam has urged parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien, former member of the Party unit and former Deputy Minister of Defense, 

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

ASEAN defence senior officials held a video conference on Friday to share experiences of ASEAN defence forces in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss future co-operation direction for disease response.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.

Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, on behalf of the NA, presented gifts of medical supplies to international parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations during ceremonies held from May 11-14.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is focusing on well performing the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 14 after four days of working. All agenda items were completed.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam supports UN peace plan for Yemen: Ambassador
Vietnam supports UN peace plan for Yemen: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam supports the United Nations (UN) three-point peace plan for Yemen, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, at an online meeting of the UN Security Council on May 14.

Vietnam believes world will soon put pandemic under control: spokeswoman
Vietnam believes world will soon put pandemic under control: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam recently held unofficial phone discussions with the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to look into post-COVID-19 cooperation and economic recovery, 

President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

On June 5, 1911, from Saigon port, Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot on a journey abroad in the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to France, beginning his journey for national salvation.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response
ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  14/05/2020 

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of ASEAN countries in Mexico, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, on May 13 had an online exchange with Director General for Asia-Pacific

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM
POLITICSicon  14/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 