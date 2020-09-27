Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 15:38:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory

27/09/2020    12:27 GMT+7

The Communist Party of Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of resolutely and patiently defending national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure national sustainable development.

Prior to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, hostile forces and opportunists have made up stories distorting issues concerning Vietnamese territories in order to sabotage the Party and State of Vietnam and disturb the peaceful life of the Vietnamese people.

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)



Many web pages and forums on social networks frequented by political subversives have spread the message that the Vietnamese Party and State pay more attention to organizing Party Congresses than defending national maritime sovereignty.

There are also stories distorting views, guidelines and policies on safeguarding national sovereignty using provocative conspiracy theory to incite people and undermine their trust in the leadership of the Party and State. More dangerously, many of these agitators abuse the territorial sovereignty issue, particularly maritime sovereignty, to provoke people to take to the streets to demonstrate their patriotism causing social instability.

On June 23, 1994, the Vietnamese National Assembly adopted a resolution approving the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over internal waters, territorial waters, and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the adjacent areas of territorial waters, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of Vietnam and asking countries to respect Vietnam’s rights. The resolution affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos and its intention to settle disputes concerning territorial sovereignty and East Sea related disputes through peaceful negotiations on a basis of equality, understanding and mutual respect, and respect for international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

Complying with the UN Convention, Vietnam adopted the Law on the Vietnamese Sea in 2012 to consolidate the planning, use, exploration, and exploitation of sea resources and management of Vietnamese waters, continental shelf, and islands as well as the settlement of disputes at sea between Vietnam and neighboring countries. The Vietnam National Assembly also ratified the 2003 Law on National Border, the 2015 Maritime Law, and the 2015 Law on Natural Resources, Marine Environment and Islands.

 

Defending national maritime sovereignty is a sacred and a long-term challenge. Vietnam has resolutely, consistently, and patiently pursued peaceful means in line with international law to defend its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction on the ground and through diplomatic channels at different levels.

All is clearly reflected in the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and proven in the ways that Vietnam is addressing issues in the East Sea with respect for the rule of law. Vietnam intends to peacefully address disputes in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, refrain from using or threatening to use force, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon finalize the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Vietnam’s consistent policy on territorial sovereignty has been repeatedly confirmed by leaders of the Party, State, and army. At a meeting with voters in Hanoi last October, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong pointed out the potential risks of security, complications, particularly border and territorial issues and called on the people to stay vigilant against extreme views about the East Sea issue. Mr. Trong affirmed Vietnam’s determination to maintain a peaceful, stable environment for development and resolutely and patiently defend national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and never make concessions on issues concerning these values sovereignty, independence, unification and territorial integrity.

At a ceremony to release the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defense, Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh said that Vietnam only uses force for self-defense when the country is invaded to safeguard national independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, national interests and stability of the regime. The White Paper on Vietnam National Defense reiterates Vietnam’s consistent policy of not using or threatening to use force in international relations and not participating in military alliances.

Valuable lessons learned from wars in the past have prompted countries, even those with strong military capability, to promote dialogue and international law as the model for resolving all territorial issues rather than conflict and confrontation. This is the basis of Vietnamese guidelines and policies that insist on defending national sovereignty and settling related issues through peaceful means.

VOV

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.  

 
 

Other News

.
UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
POLITICSicon  26/09/2020 

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 