Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hang made the affirmation at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 14, while responding to reporters’ queries regarding Laos’ implementation of its six Mekong River dam project, Dattang Sanakham, this year.

The cooperation would ensure the harmony of interests of the countries, while avoiding adverse impacts on daily life of residents in the area, she stressed.

A lowland country, Vietnam is very concerned about transboundary and cumulative impacts of hydropower projects on the mainstream of the Mekong River, the spokeswoman said.

“We have repeatedly stated that countries have legitimate interests in using the Mekong River’s water resources for development, and also have a shared responsibility for the sustainable use of them,” Hang went on.

The development of hydropower projects on the mainstream of the river must ensure no negative impacts, including transboundary impacts on the environment and socio-economic life of riparian countries, especially those in the downstream, in line with international practices and regulations of the Mekong River Commission, she said./.VNA