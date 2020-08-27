Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19

28/08/2020    11:13 GMT+7

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.

AIPO-19 took place in August 24, 1998. At this session, following the initiative of the Vietnam National Assembly’s delegation and the Malaysian Parliament, for the first time in the history of the AIPO General Meetings, the AIPO Women's Parliamentary Meeting was been held and since then acts as an annual mechanism within the framework of the AIPO General Assembly. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam National Assembly delegation, led by Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attends the opening ceremony of AIPO-19, August 24, 1998. Photos: VNA
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19The Vietnam National Assembly delegation at the opening ceremony of AIPO-19, August 24, 1998.

The AIPO-19 Presidium at the opening session, August 24, 1998.
 
Mr. Tun Mohamed Zahir, Speaker of the Lower House of Malaysia's Parliament, Chairman of AIPO-19 welcomes Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh to the opening session of AIPO-19, on August 24, 1998.

The Vietnam National Assembly delegation at the opening ceremony of AIPO-19.
National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh speaks at the 19th Session of the ASEAN Working Committee and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19).

The Vietnam National Assembly delegation at the opening ceremony of AIPO-19, August 24, 1998.
National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh and AIPO member parliaments’ top legislators sign the Joint Statement of AIPO-19 at the closing ceremony, August 28, 1998. Photos: VNA

VNA

.
