Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.

AIPO-19 took place in August 24, 1998. At this session, following the initiative of the Vietnam National Assembly’s delegation and the Malaysian Parliament, for the first time in the history of the AIPO General Meetings, the AIPO Women's Parliamentary Meeting was been held and since then acts as an annual mechanism within the framework of the AIPO General Assembly. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam National Assembly delegation, led by Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attends the opening ceremony of AIPO-19, August 24, 1998. Photos: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh and AIPO member parliaments’ top legislators sign the Joint Statement of AIPO-19 at the closing ceremony, August 28, 1998. Photos: VNA

