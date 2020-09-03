Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard and the Monument and tomb of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam's 75th National Day (September 2).

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen said that the date of September 2, 1945 opened up a new era for Vietnam, an era of national independence and socialism.

From an unknown nation, Vietnam has become an active, positive and responsible member of the international community, with diplomatic relations with 189 countries, and a rising position in the world.

The diplomat said that Vietnam and Venezuela have shared a close traditional friendship. The Government and people of Vietnam always treasure the ties with Venezuela and are willing to support the Government and people of Venezuela in their struggle to protect national independence, sovereignty as well as in national development, said Duyen.

During an online interview granted to Buena Vibra programme of the National Television of Venezuela, Duyen introduced the history of Vietnam and major milestones of the country, as well as achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy. He also highlighted the outcomes of the Vietnam-Venezuela partnership over the past 30 years.

On the occasion, local newspapers Correo del Orinoco and Aporrea ran Duyen’s article, which reviews the 75-year development path of Vietnam and the country’s future orientations.



Also on September 1, addressing a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile, Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand lauded the long-lasting friendship between Vietnam and Chile.

He held that the two countries share common interests in trade facilitation, sustainable growth and cooperate in different issues, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allamand said the two countries have shown a model of coordination at multilateral forums such as APEC and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC). Both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans–Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), so that they can promote two-way trade for the direct interests of both countries, he said.

On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa wrote an article on Vietnam’s 75-year development from a divided nation to a united country, and from a war-torn state to a nation with new face and position in the world arena.

The ambassador underlined that with the giant steps in the 75-year path, Vietnam is becoming closer to the goal of “prosperous people, strong country, democracy, equality and civilisation.”

Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has maintained its stability with GDP in the first half of 2020 reaching nearly 2 percent and trade surplus of nearly 11 billion USD.

So far, Vietnam has managed to control the pandemic effectively, she noted, adding that the Vietnamese Government is focusing on performing the role of driving development and reform, sustainable economic restructuring, self-reliance and transformation into digital economy, considering the satisfaction of businesses and people as the criteria for assessment of its efficiency.

According to the ambassador, Vietnam has showing strong performance as ASEAN Chair 2020, President of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with many activities and important initiatives.

So far, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 out of 193 member states of the UN, while sharing stable and long-term partnerships with 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, creating a firm foundation for the country to work with partners to lift up cooperation for benefit of each country and for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

National Day marked in Thailand, Myanmar

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 hold a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and an incense offering ceremony to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Nong On hamlet in Chiang Phin commune.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani Luong Xuan Hoa recalled Vietnam’s important milestones and achievements since President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.

President Ho Chi Minh came to Nong On hamlet to build a revolutionary movement in the Vietnamese community here 92 years ago, he said, affirming that generations of Vietnamese expatriates in the province always remember the teachings of the late President, and have made contributions to the Vietnam-Thailand relations.

The community will always unite and help each other, as well as preserve cultural identity of the country, thus contributing to Thailand’s development and further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and friendship.

On August 31, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myamar also hosted a virtual ceremony to mark Vietnam's National Day.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan briefed participants on Vietnam’s achievements across fields during its Doi moi (renewal) process.

He also emphasised Vietnam’s increasing important role and position in the international arena, as well as the country’s contributions to maintaining peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, especially as Vietnam is undertaking the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Soe Han congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding socio-economic achievements, saying that the country is a model for other developing countries to learn from.

He highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two countries, affirming that Vietnam has always been a trusted friend of Myanmar.

U Tint Swai, Chairman of the Myanmar-Vietnam Friendship Association highly appreciated the friendly and traditional close relationship between the two countries, and affirmed that he would do his best to promote people-to-people exchange activities in the time to come.

Activities mark Vietnam's National Day in Europe

In Switzerland, the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony to mark the special day.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the mission, reviewed the progress of Vietnam over the past 75 years to the goal of prosperious people, strong nation, democracy, equality and civilisation.

She noted that Vietnam has been maintaining high economic growth, improving people’s living conditions, ensuring socio-political stability and defence-security, and completing legal institutions, while expanding external relations and making contributions to regional peace and cooperation.

Mai said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 27 lauded Vietnam’s contributions since the country joined the UN in 1977, while clarifying that Vietnam has taken the lead in completing the UN development goals and showed active engagement in protecting peace and security.

She said that the mission has worked to realise Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, active and positive international integration and being friend and trust-worthy partner and responsible member of the international community. The mission has also implemented the policy of promoting cooperation with countries on the foundation of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty as well as equality, mutual interest, and the settlement of differences through peaceful measures in line with international law, Mai stated.

In the Czech Republic, the Vietnamese Embassy in Prague held a ceremony to mark the 75th National Day, which drew the participation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic’s Parliament Vojtech Filip, Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa, and other officials of the host country, as well as the ambassadors of ASEAN countries in the Czech Republic and the Vietnamese community in the country.

Addressing the event, Deputy Ambassador Tran Thanh Huong said that Vietnam has risen from a war-torn country to a middle-income nation, with GDP growth staying at 6-7 percent and the growth rate in 2019 was eight times higher than that in 1986.

Vietnam is now one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. In 2020, despite a wide range of difficulties resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has worked to complete the double target of preventing the spread of the pandemic and maintan economic growth. The country’s GDP growth is projected at 3-4 percent in 2020 and the economy is forecast to recover in 2021.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect from August 1, 2020, is expected to help promote economic ties between Vietnam and the EU and the Czech Republic in particular, she said.

The 100-million-strong market of Vietnam is a favourable destination for Czech firms, the diplomat added.

She also highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, stressing that Vietnam highly valued the Czech Republic's support to its national construction and defence. The bilateral relationship have become deeper with regular visits by leaders of both sides, she said, adding that Vietnam expects the visit by Prime Minister Andrej Babis this year on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

For his part, PM Andrej Babis showed his pleasure at the development of the bilateral partnership in various fields such as defence, security, trade, culture, as well as cooperation in opening a direct air route between Prague and Hanoi, which will make his visit to Vietnam easier.

He highly valued coordination between the Czech Republic and Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, while lauding the Vietnamese side’s efforts to repatriate its citizens.

The PM also hailed the endeavours of the Vietnamese community in the European country in fighting the pandemic through providing financial support to hospitals and medical staff.

He held that the EVFTA will help strengthen trade between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.

Speaking to Vietnamese correspondents in the Czech Republic, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic’s Parliament Vojtech Filip said that the Czech Republic-Vietnam long-lasting strategic partnership has expanded despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He held that not only the leaders of both sides but the two business communities have paid attention to the development of bilateral ties, which enables both countries to overcome consequences caused by the pandemic.

Participants at the event had a chance to enjoy Vietnamese dishes and photos on Vietnam and the Vietnam-Czech relations.

Also on September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium-Luxembourg and the Vietnamese mission to the EU held a get-together to mark Vietnam's National Day.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vu Anh Minh said that the National Day of Vietnam is celebrated in an unprecedented circumstance when the COVID-19 pandemic is causing great losses in health, human lives and socio-economy as well as international relations.

In this context, Vietnam is well performing the role as ASEAN Chair, President of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, he said, adding that the country has put forth important initiatives.



On the occasion, the website of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU made it debut at http://vn-eu-tradehub.com, aiming to better support businesses of both sides.



The same day, representatives of the Vietnamese community in the UK gathered in London for National Day celebrations.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An reviewed socio-economic achievements of Vietnam over the years as well as the country’s contributions to peace and cooperation in the region and the world.

An lauded the progress of the Vietnam-UK ties, expressing belief that the partnership will continue to thrive in the future./

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Egypt, South Africa

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cairo held an event on September 1 to introduce the culture and image of Vietnamese people to local friends on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam.

During the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong also met the local media to introduce the Vietnamese culture and cuisine, as well as socio-economic achievements of the country and important milestones in Vietnam-Egypt relations.



He underlined that the 75th National Day of Vietnam coincides with the 57th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Egypt diplomatic relations, while recalling the historical visit to Vietnam by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in 2017, during which more than 20 cooperation deals were signed, including those in economy, education and collaboration among localities.

Recently, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss cooperation measures amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek new development orientations for the bilateral partnership, the ambassador said.

The diplomat held that in the future, the two sides will enjoy more fruitful cooperation thanks to the implementation of commitments they made in 2017 and 2018.

Also on September 1, at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria, Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi said that the date of September 2, 1945 opened a new chapter for Vietnam with numerous achievements during the cause of national defence and construction.

He affirmed the increasing role and position of Vietnam in the world arena as well as the country’s positive and effective contributions to the maintenance of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, especially in 2020 when Vietnam takes over its roles as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Chair of ASEAN and President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He held that since the beginning of 2020, the world has faced great challenges, especially those brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the determination of the whole people and the political system, Vietnam has implemented the double goals of preventing the spread of the pandemic and boosting economic growth. The GDP growth in the first six months of this year reached 1.81 percent, which is likely to reach 2.8 percent for the whole year. Foreign direct investment in the first seven months reached 3.15 billion USD, up 79.8 percent year on year, while trade surplus was 7.5 billion USD.

Loi also expressed pleasure at the development of Vietnam-South Africa relations over the years. Despite the complicated developments of the pandemic, the two countries maintained their exchange through flexible forms, he said.

On September 1, South Africa’s Diplomatic Society online newspaper ran a story by its Editor-in-Chief Kirtan Bhana, highlighting major milestones during Vietnam’s national construction and defence over the past 75 years.

According to the author, since September 2, 1945 when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, the Southeast Asian nation has risen to become one of the most dynamic newly-emerged economies in the world.

The “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy with the wide and in-depth vision of the Communist Party of Vietnam have shown efficiency over the past 35 years, noted the author, adding that the country’s economy has maintain reasonable and stable growth with stable macro-economy, benefiting the region.

Vietnamese products have been sold in more than 200 countries and territories, while the nation has integrating deeper and more comprehensive into the regional and world economies, he wrote.

Laos holds meeting to celebrate Vietnam’s 75th National Day

A meeting was held in Vientiane, Laos, on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

The event was jointly held by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the Government and National Assembly of Laos, the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, the Party Organisation and administration of Vientiane in collaboration with the Central Committee of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association.

It saw the attendance of Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou; Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung; leaders and former leaders of the Party, NA, LFNC, ministries, sectors, organisations of Laos; and Vietnamese expats in Vientiane.

Addressing the meeting, Lao NA Chairwoman Pany Yathotou recalled the glorious history of national construction and defence of the Vietnamese people over the past 75 years.

She noted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have overcome difficulties and challenges to gain great achievements in national construction and defence, especially in the 35 years of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) cause.

Vietnam’s successes have been a source of encouragement for nations that are struggling for national independence, democracy and social progress, she said.

The top legislator underlined the solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao people in the struggle for independence of Laos and the combat alliance of the two nations in decades, which laid the foundation for the Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation initiated by President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Ho Chi Minh.

This has become an invaluable asset of the two nations, a rule of survival and development of both countries, and one of the decisive factors of the success of the revolution in each country, she said.

The Lao people are always aware that their successes and achievements are closely linked with the great assistance, and timely and effectively support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, the Chairwoman said.

The victory of Vietnam’s August Revolution in 1945 created a favourable chance for the Lao people to rise up and gain independence on October 12, 1945, while the success of the Spring Uprising of Vietnam in 1975 resulted in a once-in-a-thousand-year opportunity for the Lao people to regain the whole administration and establish the People’s Republic Democratic of Laos on December 2, 1975, she stressed.

The Chairwoman expressed great gratitude and sincere thanks to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their whole-hearted, timely and efficient support to Laos during the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction, defence and development of Laos.

“The Party, Government and people of Laos once again affirm that we will do our best and continue to work with the fraternal Party, Government and people of Vietnam to maintain and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, which are rare in international relations, keeping them evergreen, and pass on to younger generations, thus being deserve to the great sacrifice of leaders, soldiers and people of both countries for today’s life.”

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and give top priority to special ties with Laos throughout the history and in the future.

At present and in the future, although the world and the Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions have faced unprecedented, complicated an unexpected challenges, and both countries have seen changes, Vietnam and Laos will surely stand side by side, share difficulties and successes, together reinforce their special ties and comprehensive cooperation, and make them more fruitful and lasting forever, he stressed.

Activities held in Laos & Brunei to mark National Day

More than 130 photos on the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and close, comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people are on display at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane.

Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Speaking at the opening ceremony on September 1, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Buangean Saphouvong said the exhibition gives insight into milestones in bilateral ties as well as the achievements posted by the two countries over recent decades, which contributed to enhancing and tightening their relationship.

The exhibition will last until September 3.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s National Day was also observed by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei on August 30, with various cultural, arts, and sporting activities held that drew the participation of representatives from several Brunei ministries and foreign embassies in the country.

Vietnam and Brunei set up a comprehensive partnership in 2019, and are working to raise bilateral trade to 500 million USD in 2022.

Vietnam’s National Day observed in Mexico

The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico has organised an event marking the 75th National Day (September 2), with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Hoai Duong underlined the major achievements of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam in national construction and defence, especially the remarkable successes seen in the more than three decades of “doi moi” (renovation).

He also affirmed Vietnam’s increasing position in the international arena, contributing to maintaining peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Vietnam is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

2020 also marks the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Mexico diplomatic relations (May 19, 1975 - 2020). The two countries’ friendship and cooperation have been further strengthened through political consultations, the joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation, and cooperation agreements on culture, education, and science and technology, he added.

Claudia Franco Hijuelos, Director General for Asia-Pacific at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the friendship with Vietnam - a young and dynamic Southeast Asian nation.

The two countries have remained side-by-side in handling global challenges and supported each other at multilateral forums since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, she added.

Vietnam is currently Mexico’s 14th-largest trade partner globally and the eighth-largest in the Asia-Pacific, with trade value hitting 6 billion USD last year.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is expected to further bolster bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations, she noted.

She also voiced her hope that the Mexico-Vietnam friendship and cooperation will be enhanced in the time to come for the sake of the people of both countries.

Videos featuring Vietnam’s achievements in economics and trade along with its landscapes, people, and cuisine were also screened for Mexican and international friends. VNA