Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/09/2020 08:15:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General

06/09/2020    07:03 GMT+7

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

on and won the trust of international and regional friends, said AIPA Secretary-General Nguyen Tuong Van.

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General hinh anh 1

AIPA Secretary-General Nguyen Tuong Van (Photo: VNA)

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the event, to be held virtually from September 8 to 10, Van held that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese NA took the initiative in changing the form of the event from offline to online, which she said has reflected its flexibility, sense of responsibility and resolve to fulfill its role in AIPA Chairmanship.

This is the third time the parliament of Vietnam has served as AIPA Chair and hosted an AIPA General Assembly, but the first time an event of this kind takes place in the form of a teleconference.

The theme of AIPA 41, “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”, matches the theme of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, which is “Cohesive and Responsive”, aiming to create high consensus among member countries and inherit the outcomes of the 36th ASEAN Summit in June, especially the initiatives suggested by Vietnam and supported by other nations, according to Secretary-General Van.

She went on to say that upholding its chairmanship, Vietnam has suggested the establishment of the mechanism of young parliamentarians’ meetings to promote the youth’s role, while boosting links between AIPA activities and those of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in association with the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The country has also proposed themes for meetings of women parliamentarians and the AIPA committees on political matters, economic matters and social matters and received other members’ support, she added.

 

There are two highly important principles in the ASEAN Charter and AIPA regulations, “consensus” and “non-intervention in one another’s internal affairs”, which have helped maintain the bloc’s solidarity and unity. However, Van added, ASEAN and AIPA members haven’t been always shared common voices on certain regional issues in recent years.

During Vietnam’s AIPA Chairmanship, politics – security remains one of the key areas, aside from sensitive issues among ASEAN countries as well as between the bloc and partners. Therefore, it requires the host country’s sharpness, particularly in terms of negotiation skills, so as to seek similarities among partners who sometimes have very different interests and concerns, she noted.

As host of AIPA 41, the Vietnamese NA has coordinated with the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with other member parliaments to deal with some issues in the Political Affairs Committee’s agenda, Van said.

She emphasised that Vietnam concurrently serving as ASEAN Chair, AIPA 41 Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020 holds great significance, creating conditions for the country to continue affirming its growing position and role in the region and the world.

The COVID-19 and the new and complex developments in the region will pose challenges and pressure, requiring high sense of responsibility from host Vietnam. Therefore, the Secretary-General said, Vietnam’s flexibility, proactiveness and sense of responsibility during the preparation for AIPA 41 as seen recently have been highly valued by other countries.

According to her, the practical and effective contributions by the Vietnamese NA during the AIPA Chairmanship Year in this special context are critical to the reinforcement of the country’s friendship and multifaceted cooperation with other ASEAN members, which in turn will provide the foundation for it to push ahead with and assert its stature during international integration./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the 2020 International Army Games in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 4.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

Many provinces have new leaders
Many provinces have new leaders
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 