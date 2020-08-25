Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

The tank of the Vietnamese crew at the International Army Games 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Tank Crew No. 1 of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) shot down all the five targets and completed the race in 32 minutes and 20 seconds.

It followed South Ossetia (31 minutes and 49 seconds) and outpaced Tajikistan (34 minutes and 5 seconds), Abkhazia (34 minutes and 25 seconds), Myanmar (36 minutes and 27 seconds), Laos (38 minutes and 48 seconds), Qatar (56 minutes), and Congo (60 minutes).

Col. Nguyen Ngoc Thang said the racing result reflected the capacity and mettle of Tank Crew No. 1, expressing his hope that other crews will learn from the first one’s experience to perform well in following competitions.

Two other tank crews of Vietnam will continue competing on August 28 and 29.

Apart from “Tank Biathlon”, Vietnam will take part in other categories, including Safe Route (Combat Engineering Units Competition), True Friend (Dog Handlers Competition), Emergency Area (Competition among Emergency Rescue Units), and Sniper Frontier.

The International Army Games 2020, lasting until September 5 and held in five countries – Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, attracts more than 5,000 personnel of 156 teams from over 30 countries and territories./.VNA