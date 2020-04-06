Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

At the hand-over ceremony

The Vietnamese side has handed over medical supplies, including face masks, protective gear, and hand sanitiser, worth over 3 billion VND (128,800 USD) to the Lao side.

Following a handing-over ceremony at the Cau Treo border gate in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province on April 7, Vietnamese experts traveled to the Lao capital of Vientiane and held working sessions with the country’s national and government steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under the instruction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Defense Minster Ngo Xuan Lich, military zones and units of the Ministry of National Defense stand ready to dispatch experts to Laos when necessary. VNA

