Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson

Vietnam is focusing on well performing the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

An ASEAN flag (Source: ASEAN SAS)

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 14, while answering reporters’ queries regarding the information that Vietnam wants an extra year as ASEAN Chair to make up for the COVID-19 disruption.

Over the past time, despite difficulties caused by the complex developments of the pandemic, Vietnam has carried forward its role as ASEAN Chair in promoting the grouping’s cohesion and proactive response to the epidemic, maintaining cooperation and effectively implementing priorities in the year, she said.

There have not yet been recommendations to extend Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship, Hang affirmed./.VNA