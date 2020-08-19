Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Quy expressed his concern over the worsening situation in Yemen, called for the facilitation of humanitarian aid for the country, and stressed the importance of protecting civilians, particularly women and children.

Talking about main obstacles to the implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh agreements as well as commitments of involved parties in Yemen, he urged the continuation of dialogue towards a comprehensive political solution with the UN acting as the intermediary.

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen; Major General Abhijit Guha, head of the UN mission in Hodeida, Yemen; and Ramesh Rajasingham, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, briefed the Security Council on latest developments in the country.

They noted the worsening situation, which saw many people dead and injured, the economy facing several difficulties, and UN humanitarian aid for Yemen likely to be cut due to funding shortage.

Participants shared the concern, voicing their opposition to violence against women and children and their support toward Yemen’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Highlighting the importance of the full implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh agreements, they called for increasing aid for the country to sustain humanitarian activities and combat COVID-19.

They also raised the alarm about the growing risk that the SAFER oil tanker could rupture or explode and discussed an immediate approach of UN technical experts to assess the tanker’s condition./.VNA