Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Given the complex developments of the disease, the leader order the maintenance of the "magic speed" in the fight and urged prompt actions to stamp out the epidemic, saying all resources must be mobilised for the combat.

Pointing out the massive movement of the people amidst the high risk of transmission, he asked all people to stay at home and stop unnecessary services. Meanwhile, agencies, unless crucial ones, were advised to let their staff work from home for half a month to come.

He said social distancing is of the utmost importance to prevent the disease from spreading in the community.

“We cannot be ignorant, we have taken many strong measures but on the street there are still many people, on the beach there are still a lot of people and, in some places, people still do not strictly follow the requirement to not gather in crowds."

Such behaviour was creating a high risk of infection, the leader said.

“This is a decisive moment for the battle against the epidemic.

Therefore, it is a must to pay high attention to the combat,” PM Phuc stressed, urging the health sector to closely coordinate with Hanoi and the public security force to track people vulnerable to the virus at Truong Sinh Ltd. Co that is now considered a cluster of the epidemic.

Phuc suggested continuing to call on people who had visited the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital as from March 10 to make declarations for the virus testing.

The leader assigned the Ministry of Justice to study and submit a report to the Prime Minister to propose the National Assembly Standing Committee declare an emergency state when necessary.

Regarding the quarantine work, the PM emphasised the need to well control Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad and quarantine them for 14 days.

Hospitals also need to roll out appropriate regulations to avoid infections from individuals who visit the hospitals.

Speaking of social security, the PM said the Government will discuss this issue on April 1, firstly focusing on the people with very low incomes.

He asked relevant agencies to ensure the supply of essential commodities and food, and to ensure appropriate prices and quality.

The leader urged the media to continue providing accurate information so the people can rest assured, understand, support and voluntarily implement the policies of the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

PM Phuc ordered the Bach Mai Hospital to well treat patients in need of critical care, while ensuring safety for its staff and patients.

It is noteworthy that he asked insurance businesses not to offer packages relating to COVID-19.

As of 11:00 on March 30, there had been a total of 28 COVID-19 cases linked to the Bach Mai Hospital, including 22 employees of Truong Sinh Company./.