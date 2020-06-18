Vietnam to resume travel when disease prevention measures satisfied: FM Spokesperson

Based on the circumstances and the needs of those involved, Vietnam is discussing the step-by-step resumption of travel with a number of countries,

including China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 18.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

She passed on the information in answering questions from reporters on the possibility of resuming travel with other nations given that Vietnam has initially controlled the spread of COVID-19.

Any resumption, she emphasised, must be based on compliance with disease prevention measures and specific conditions, so as not to cause the virus to spread.

The task will initially focus on creating favourable conditions for experts and managers from these countries to come back to Vietnam and for Vietnamese interns and workers to return to these countries for work, she added.

Vietnam has gone 63 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of 6am on June 18, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Total infections remain at 335, of which 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported. Four of the remaining ten patients have tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice.

Vietnam considers resuming several international flights

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 18 agreed to recommend the Government consider the restoration of a number of international flights to several countries and territories that have basically controlled the pandemic and have multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.

It stressed the importance of improving the quality of quick testing and assigned the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to take measures to trace people with possible contact with coronavirus-positive people.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that although Vietnam has basically controlled the disease, there remains a high risk of it breaking out again.

A second wave is worrying many countries around the world, he added.

To protect the results gained in the fight to date, the steering committee requested tighter management over border gates as well as over people entering the country so as to prevent community transmissions.

Vietnam has now gone 63 consecutive days with no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19, as of 6am on June 18, according to committee.

Total infections remain at 335, of which 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent, have recovered and zero deaths been reported./.VNA