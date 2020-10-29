Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the International Court plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security

through the use of the interstate case adjudication mechanism and legal advisory system. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), affirms the key role of the International Court in maintaining international peace and security at an online meeting of the UN Security Council.

This comes after the UN Security Council held an online meeting to hear a report by International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf which aims to revitalise co-operation between the UN Security Council and the courts, therefore contributing to maintaining levels of peace and international security.

This is a separate meeting held annually in order to exchange information and dialogues between the Security Council and the International Court regarding legal issues that aim to maintain international peace and security.

Furthermore, Ambassador Quy also affirmed that the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice involve separate but complementary roles, especially in terms of explaining, applying, promoting, and developing international law.

Amid great challenges to international peace and security, coupled with continued violations of international law in many regions globally, Ambassador Quy emphasised that the Security Council should strive to promote and use the law as an effective tool to maintain international peace and security.

The Vietnamese diplomat therefore suggested that the Security Council and the International Court of Justice come together to bolster co-operation through mechanisms permitted by the UN Charter in which the Security Council encourages disputing parties to bring cases to the International Court of Justice in order to seek advice.

With regard to the legal aspects relating to the agenda items of the Security Council, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that the principle of peaceful settlement of international disputes is one of the fundamental principles of international law. Indeed, countries are able to choose from a variety of dispute settlement methods in accordance with the UN Charter, including the arbitration mechanism.

The nation’s consistent policy adheres to the basic principles of international law on the peaceful settlement of disputes, without using or threatening to use force, whilst enhancing the role of international legal institutions to promote co-operation and friendship as a means of maintaining international peace and security.

The country therefore supports international legal processes, including the International Court of Justice, and backs the strengthening of international co-operation in an effort to enhance national capacity as part of the use of international adjudication and arbitration mechanisms. As such the nation calls on the International Court of Justice to intensify training activities and connect with young people in the field of international law.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) serves as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN) after first being established in June, 1945, by the Charter of the United Nations before beginning work in April, 1946.

The Court’s role is to settle legal disputes submitted to it by nation states in accordance with international law. In addition, it also provides advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised United Nations organs and specialised agencies. VOV