Vietnam, US boost defence ties

So far, Vietnam and the US have conducted more than 4,000 joint investigations, with 1,000 missing military remains being handed over to the US. The two sides are continuing to coordinate in searching for 200,000 Vietnamese martyrs and Vietnamese soldiers missing in the war. In photo: The reception of four US soldiers' remains at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the presence of US Secretary of State Warren Christopher, August 5, 1995 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Defense Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South Asia and Southeast Asia Amy Searight co-chair the Vietnam-US Defense Dialogue in Hanoi, October 21, 2014 (Photo: VNA)