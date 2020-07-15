Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 20:18:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer

15/07/2020    20:11 GMT+7

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb. 27, 2019.

Next year will likely provide an opportune moment for Vietnam and the US to raise bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, according to professor Carl Thayer, one of the leading Vietnam experts.

"I expect the United States and Vietnam to resume discussions and eventually reach agreement on a strategic partnership in 2021," said Thayer in a consultancy brief released last weekend.

He explained that the US will hold its presidential election on November 3, 2020 and Vietnam will convene its thirteenth national Party Congress early next year. After the leadership settles into office in Washington and Hanoi, the opportunity will arise to address foreign policy issues. "It is in this context the both Vietnam and the United States are likely to boost bilateral relations to the next level." 

However, the two countries must first address a number of unresolved issues such as US tariffs on Vietnamese shrimp, catfish, aluminum and steel and Vietnam’s trade surplus with the US, the professor at the University of New South Wales, Canberra (UNSW Canberra) said. 

Elaborating on the Vietnam-US relations, Thayer said they have undergone a “remarkable journey” as both countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He said that Vietnam and the US can clearly see the positive trajectory in bilateral relations from enemies in war to partners for regional and global security over the last quarter century.

When Vietnam and the US upgrade their relationship has been a common question to US and Vietnamese diplomats as well as Vietnam experts.

Former Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh told local media that the Vietnam-US relations are already at a strategic level, given their multifaceted cooperation and shared strategic interests.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has said that the term of such a relationship does not matter, but its "strategic" essence, evidenced by what the two countries have achieved together over the past quarter century.

Thayer attributed the impressive path to “a number of milestones”. Typically, both sides eventually managed to cooperate over war legacy issues such as a full accounting for US service personnel missing-in-action (MIAs) and remediating the effects of Agent Orange/dioxin poisoning, reaching a bilateral trade agreement, an agreement on comprehensive partnership, the end of the US arms embargo, and the exchange of visits by senior leaders.

 

East Sea

Over the last 25 years, there has been a growing convergence in strategic interests, particularly over ensuring that the East Sea (internationally knonw as the South China Sea) is an arena for “peace, cooperation and development”, he added. 

Vietnam supports the presence of the US Navy in the East Sea as long as it contributes to regional peace and security. Not only have Vietnamese officials flown out to observe flight operations on American aircraft carriers passing through the East Sea, but Vietnam has hosted two visits by US Navy nuclear powered aircraft carriers, the USS Carl Vinson (CV-70) and the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CV-71).

Meanwhile, China’s bullying and intimidating behavior in the East Sea has contributed to reinforcing the convergence of strategic interests between Hanoi and Washington, the professor said.

The US Navy and US Air Force have stepped up operational patrols and military exercises in the East Sea. Both Vietnam and the US share a common perspective on international law and reject the basis of China’s claim to historic rights and to the land features in the East Sea. 

The US Department of State on July 13 issued a statement rejecting China's claims over most of the East Sea and called for respect to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 led to the cancellation of the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Las Vegas and an opportunity for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to meet with President Trump. PM Phuc was the first leader from Southeast Asia to meet newly elected Trump in the White House in May 2017. 

The Covid-19 pandemic provided Vietnam with the opportunity to commercially supply 450,000 TYVEK protective suits to the United States with a second order reportedly on its way. As the pandemic continues to rage in the US, Vietnam is in a good position to sell a variety of medical equipment and personal protective equipment to the US. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 