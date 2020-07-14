Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners

14/07/2020    11:41 GMT+7

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Vietnam and the US have put aside the past, overcome differences and upheld similarities to become trustworthy and equal partners with mutual respect.

The two countries have normalised their relationship over the last 25 years and advanced it to a new high - a comprehensive partnership covering a wide range of spheres, from politics-diplomacy to economy, education, science-technology, and national defence and security.

 

The cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which is now raging on worldwide, has proved the strong relations between them.

The relations are expected to make both countries better off in the time to come. VNA

 
 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

As the 25th anniversary of US-Vietnam diplomatic ties draws near, Professor H. Bruce Franklin, shared his thoughts about US- Vietnam relations with VNS.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.

Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.

Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, asked the UN on July 10 to offer support to peacekeepers whose missions were extended due to COVID-19, including those from Vietnam, 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

