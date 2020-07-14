Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries.

Vietnam and the US have put aside the past, overcome differences and upheld similarities to become trustworthy and equal partners with mutual respect.

The two countries have normalised their relationship over the last 25 years and advanced it to a new high - a comprehensive partnership covering a wide range of spheres, from politics-diplomacy to economy, education, science-technology, and national defence and security.

The cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which is now raging on worldwide, has proved the strong relations between them.

The relations are expected to make both countries better off in the time to come. VNA