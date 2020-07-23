Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a virtual meeting on COVID-19 in Tokyo

However, all citizens of the two Southeast Asian countries would be quarantined for 14 days at home or a designated location, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the permission for businesspeople and those with the work purpose to enter Japan, the ministry said it will continue coordinating with Vietnam and Thailand via diplomatic channels to implement this programme as soon as possible and announce immediately when reaching agreements.

Earlier, at a meeting on June 19, Minister Motegi said Japan and Vietnam have reached an agreement on gradually and partially easing travelling restriction measures between the two countries.

The two sides have been deliberating ways to carry out these measures via diplomatic channels.

Minister Motegi told Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents that Japan has selected Vietnam as one of the first four nations to relax travelling restrictions, besides Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand, because of Vietnam’s good containment of the COVID-19 and the big travelling demand between Vietnam and Japan.

He expressed hopes the relaxation of immigration restrictions for Vietnam will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership./. VNA

