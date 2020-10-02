Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 13:42:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam welcomes visit by new Japanese PM

02/10/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Vietnam welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 1 

when giving comments on information saying that the new Japanese PM may pay an official visit to Vietnam this month.

Vietnam welcomes visit by new Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Photo Kyodo

“The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing well. The two sides have maintained meetings and exchanges at all levels and under different forms,” said Hang.

“With this spirit, we welcome Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a time appropriate to both sides,” she added.

 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 16 extended congratulations to Suga Yoshihide as the latter was officially named the new Prime Minister of Japan following a vote in the country’s Parliament on the day.

Vietnam and Japan have become important partners of each other since the establishment of diplomatic ties on September 21, 1973./.VNA

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

 
 
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 