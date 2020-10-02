Vietnam welcomes visit by new Japanese PM

Vietnam welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 1

when giving comments on information saying that the new Japanese PM may pay an official visit to Vietnam this month.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Photo Kyodo

“The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing well. The two sides have maintained meetings and exchanges at all levels and under different forms,” said Hang.

“With this spirit, we welcome Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a time appropriate to both sides,” she added.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 16 extended congratulations to Suga Yoshihide as the latter was officially named the new Prime Minister of Japan following a vote in the country’s Parliament on the day.

Vietnam and Japan have become important partners of each other since the establishment of diplomatic ties on September 21, 1973./.VNA