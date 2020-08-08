Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern

The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has hosted a ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and presided over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in its capacity as the chair of the committee.

Vietnamese Ambassador Le Linh Lan (in red, left) addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

In her opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Linh Lan said over the past five decades after it was founded, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has become a widely-recognised regional organisation that plays an important role in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

The ambassador also recalled milestones in Vietnam’s admission to and membership of ASEAN over the last 25 years, noting in the face of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the region and the world, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair 2020, has promptly shifted the focus of the bloc’s cooperation to fighting the pandemic and actively developed a master plan for ASEAN’s post-pandemic recovery.

During the ACB's meeting, the ambassadors of ASEAN member states discussed the current situation of the disease and its impacts on relations between ASEAN and Switzerland.

They emphasised that the ACB should further promote ASEAN’s image in Switzerland, prioritise holding political and economic activities and promotion of cooperation with Switzerland in healthcare, and foster exchange of policies with local universities and research institutions./.VNA