Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents

08/11/2020    18:27 GMT+7

Vietnamese expats living in Australia contributed their ideas to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress at a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canberra on November 7.

Attendees included representatives from intellectuals, researchers, business leaders and students who enthusiastically expressed their opinions in various areas, such as economy, education, human resources development and sustainable development.

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong



Most speakers held the draft documents in high regard, saying they have been thoroughly drafted with high coherence and combination of theory and practice, and consistency and innovation.

 

The documents made objective, comprehensive and specific assessments about the achieved outcomes and clarified limitations, weaknesses as well as their causes and lessons drawn, they said, adding that major viewpoints, policies and main solutions over the next five years, with a vision towards 2030 and 2045, have also been outlined towards realising the goal of turning Vietnam into a developed, socialist-oriented country in the middle of this century.

The attendees suggested that more assessment be made about factors favourable for socio-economic development, thus strengthening the feasibility of the development goals in the next five years.

Some urged focusing more on attracting Vietnamese talents overseas and encouraging contributions of Vietnamese expats as a way to create a breakthrough in educational reforms and developing human resources for national development.

A representative of the student community urged specific solutions to foster a more dynamic, enthusiastic young generation and a special attention on the youth's role in each sector in the national socio-economic development strategy in the next 10 years as they are able to adapt to the rapid growth of science and technology.

VNA

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

 
 

.
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The 14th National Assembly will continue Q&A sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature.

POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The decision was made at the Politburo's conference on November 6 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputies posed a range of questions to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha in the Q&A session at the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 6.

POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, 

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

