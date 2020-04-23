Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

The defence ministries of Vietnam and Russia exchange online about cooperation against COVID-19

Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, and Major General Evgenii Kriukov, Director of the N.N.Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, co-chaired the discussion.

The two sides highlighted the role of the international community in fighting COVID-19 in recent times.

The Vietnamese side briefed its Russian counterpart on the situation in the country and affirmed the determination of the Government and the Vietnam People’s Army to beat the coronavirus.

It also suggested enhancing the defence partnership and international cooperation, especially in military medicine and disease prevention.

The Russian side, meanwhile, said it highly appreciates the proactiveness of the Vietnam People’s Army in the fight against COVID-19 by controlling land border gates, researching a test kit, and managing the quarantining of suspected cases.

Both agreed to maintain the sharing of experience online and promoting cooperation in fields of mutual concern, such as exchanging experts in biomedical technology, supplying medical equipment to prevent diseases, providing pharmaceuticals, and enhancing collaboration between research institutions.

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence earlier presented medical supplies for fighting COVID-19 to the Embassy of Russia in Vietnam./.VNA