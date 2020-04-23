Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 05:55:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19

 
 
23/04/2020    16:32 GMT+7

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19 hinh anh 1

The defence ministries of Vietnam and Russia exchange online about cooperation against COVID-19 

Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, and Major General Evgenii Kriukov, Director of the N.N.Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, co-chaired the discussion.

The two sides highlighted the role of the international community in fighting COVID-19 in recent times.

The Vietnamese side briefed its Russian counterpart on the situation in the country and affirmed the determination of the Government and the Vietnam People’s Army to beat the coronavirus.

 

It also suggested enhancing the defence partnership and international cooperation, especially in military medicine and disease prevention.

The Russian side, meanwhile, said it highly appreciates the proactiveness of the Vietnam People’s Army in the fight against COVID-19 by controlling land border gates, researching a test kit, and managing the quarantining of suspected cases.

Both agreed to maintain the sharing of experience online and promoting cooperation in fields of mutual concern, such as exchanging experts in biomedical technology, supplying medical equipment to prevent diseases, providing pharmaceuticals, and enhancing collaboration between research institutions.

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence earlier presented medical supplies for fighting COVID-19 to the Embassy of Russia in Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The measure, which contains a number of exemptions, lasts for 60 days and could be extended, he said.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Government has proposed adding eight draft laws in the 2020 law and ordinance building agenda of the National Assembly (NA), 

Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, on April 21 called on the UN Security Council and other UN agencies to make greater efforts to handle the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity,

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested more drastic measures to prevent speculation, price increases, and market devaluation when chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Price Management on April 21.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The US president says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration because of coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 