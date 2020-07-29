Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/07/2020 14:04:58 (GMT +7)
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties

30/07/2020    14:01 GMT+7

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties hinh anh 1

Participants join the virtual ceremony


In attendance were US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Senator Patrick Leahy, Congressman Ted Yoho, and nearly 200 guests from US offices, the World Bank, ASEAN countries’ embassies in the US, and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a letter of greetings, in which he affirmed that Vietnam highly values the US’s support and close cooperation to deal with common challenges, especially with Vietnam assuming its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure. He also expressed his gratitude for generations of leaders and members of the US administration and Congress, veterans, the two countries’ peoples, and international friends for boosting bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Ngoc said the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995 was a sound decision made by both Vietnam and the US, opening up a new chapter in bilateral relations as well as Vietnam’s regional and international integration.

The two countries healed their war injuries and have established trust and set up comprehensive partnerships on the basis of mutual benefit and respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institution, Ngoc said, adding that the bilateral partnership has developed strongly and intensively in all fields, including COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

 

Biegun said that cooperating in the search for US soldiers listed as missing in action during the war contributed to opening a path to the two country’s normalisation of relations as well as cooperation in overcoming the consequences of the war, including dioxin detoxification, bomb and mine clearance, and support for war victims.

He said the US will continue helping Vietnam improve its capacity in law enforcement at sea and sending Peace Corps volunteers to teach English in the country.

Senator Leahy agreed that cooperation in dealing with the consequences of war has been a bright spot in the two countries’ relations and the US Congress vows to maintain support for Vietnam in this regard.

Meanwhile, Congressman Yoho said that the sincerity of the Vietnamese people helps connect the two countries. Two-way trade reaching 80 billion USD after 25 years shows their mutual trust and respect, he added./.VNA

 
 

. Latest news

