12/04/2020 17:17:55 (GMT +7)
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations

 
 
12/04/2020    16:05 GMT+7

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations

French President Francois Mitterrand receives Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet in Paris during the latter’s official visit to France, June 23, 1993 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet visits Alcatelcit factory in Evre Normandie during his official visit to France, June 1993 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President of the French Senate Rene Monory hosts President Le Duc Anh during the latter's visit to France, May 11, 1995 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President Le Duc Anh visits Eurocopter's helicopter assembly workshop in Marseille during his visit to France, May 10, 1995 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President Jacques Chirac receives Prime Minister Phan Van Khai in Paris during the latter's official visit to France, April 1, 1998 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


General Secretary Le Kha Phieu holds talks with President Jacques Chirac during an official visit to France from May 21-25, 2000 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President of the French Senate Christian Poncelet welcomes President Tran Duc Luong during the latter's official visit to France, October 29, 2002 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President Tran Duoc Luong holds talks with French President Jacques Chirac during his official visit to Vietnam from October 6-8, 2004 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


French President Jacques Chirac speaks with students of French Cultural Centre (Institut Français de Hanoï – L'Espace) during an official visit to Vietnam, October 7, 2004 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President Jacques Chirac welcomes General Secretary Nong Duc Mang at Elysee Palace during his official visit to France, June 7, 2005 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung meets with President Sarkozy during an official visit to France, October 1, 2007 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Fracois Fillon welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung during his official visit to France from September 29 – October 4, 2007 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


President of the National Assembly of France Bernard Accoyer and Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Phu Trong sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries' National Assemblies, 2008 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault sign the Joint Statement on Vietnam- France strategic partnership during the former's official visit to France from September 24-26, 2013, September 25, 2013(Photo: VNA)

 
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French President Francois Hollande in Hanoi, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung meets with French President Francois Hollande during an official visit to France from September 24- 26, 2013 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations



French President Francois Hollande visits Hanoi's Old Quarter during a State visit to Vietnam, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French President Emmanuel Marcon during his official visit to France, March 27, 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French Prime Minister Édouard Phillippe during an official visit to France, March 26, 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French Senate President Gerard Larcher during an official visit to France from March 25- 27, 2018, March 26, 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with French President Francois Hollande during a State visit to Vietnam, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Marseille, France

Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Marseille, France

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has recently held a ceremony announcing the Government’s decision to appoint Nguyen Cong Tuoi Maurice Germain, a French citizen, as the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Marseille.

Young man abandons training for doctorate in France, starts business in Vietnam

Young man abandons training for doctorate in France, starts business in Vietnam

Giving up a doctoral degree at Paris Sud University in France, Le Cong Thanh set up a business which collects 14 billion data records and scans 40 million bits of information a day.

 
 

