Visits promote Vietnam- France relations

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.
French President Francois Mitterrand receives Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet in Paris during the latter’s official visit to France, June 23, 1993 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet visits Alcatelcit factory in Evre Normandie during his official visit to France, June 1993 (Photo: VNA)
President of the French Senate Rene Monory hosts President Le Duc Anh during the latter’s visit to France, May 11, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
President Le Duc Anh visits Eurocopter’s helicopter assembly workshop in Marseille during his visit to France, May 10, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
President Jacques Chirac receives Prime Minister Phan Van Khai in Paris during the latter’s official visit to France, April 1, 1998 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Le Kha Phieu holds talks with President Jacques Chirac during an official visit to France from May 21-25, 2000 (Photo: VNA)
President of the French Senate Christian Poncelet welcomes President Tran Duc Luong during the latter’s official visit to France, October 29, 2002 (Photo: VNA)
President Tran Duoc Luong holds talks with French President Jacques Chirac during his official visit to Vietnam from October 6-8, 2004 (Photo: VNA)
French President Jacques Chirac speaks with students of French Cultural Centre (Institut Français de Hanoï – L'Espace) during an official visit to Vietnam, October 7, 2004 (Photo: VNA)
President Jacques Chirac welcomes General Secretary Nong Duc Mang at Elysee Palace during his official visit to France, June 7, 2005 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung meets with President Sarkozy during an official visit to France, October 1, 2007 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Fracois Fillon welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung during his official visit to France from September 29 – October 4, 2007 (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly of France Bernard Accoyer and Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Phu Trong sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries’ National Assemblies, 2008 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault sign the Joint Statement on Vietnam- France strategic partnership during the former's official visit to France from September 24-26, 2013, September 25, 2013(Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French President Francois Hollande in Hanoi, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung meets with French President Francois Hollande during an official visit to France from September 24- 26, 2013 (Photo: VNA)
French President Francois Hollande visits Hanoi’s Old Quarter during a State visit to Vietnam, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French President Emmanuel Marcon during his official visit to France, March 27, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French Prime Minister Édouard Phillippe during an official visit to France, March 26, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with French Senate President Gerard Larcher during an official visit to France from March 25- 27, 2018, March 26, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with French President Francois Hollande during a State visit to Vietnam, September 6, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has recently held a ceremony announcing the Government’s decision to appoint Nguyen Cong Tuoi Maurice Germain, a French citizen, as the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Marseille.
Giving up a doctoral degree at Paris Sud University in France, Le Cong Thanh set up a business which collects 14 billion data records and scans 40 million bits of information a day.
