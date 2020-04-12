Visits promote Vietnam- France relations



President of the National Assembly of France Bernard Accoyer and Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Phu Trong sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries’ National Assemblies, 2008 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault sign the Joint Statement on Vietnam- France strategic partnership during the former's official visit to France from September 24-26, 2013, September 25, 2013(Photo: VNA)