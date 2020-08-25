Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 11:58:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen

27/08/2020    10:29 GMT+7

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fisheries Association has sent a document to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and agencies to request assistance to help Khanh Hoa province’s fishing vessels that were captured by Indonesia authorities while fishing in Vietnamese waters.

According to Khanh Hoa authorities’ report, on August 10, three fishing vessels (KH98168-TS, KH91558-TS of Le Tru Co., Ltd. and KH-95758-TS of fisherman Pham Gium) with a total of 26 crew members, while operating in Vietnam’s waters, were illegally arrested by Indonesian authorities and led out of Vietnamese waters.

The Vietnam Fisheries Association officially protested Indonesia’s acts and asked the Indonesian side to ensure the safety of the arrested people and their property, to return the three fishing vessels and those fishermen to Vietnam, and to not repeat similar acts.

The Vietnam Fisheries Association also suggested that the Vietnamese authorities take measures to protest against this wrongdoing by the Indonesian side, while carrying out measures to protect Vietnamese citizens and bring them home soon and safely.

 

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 20, spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said that after receiving the information, following the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia contacted the local authorities to request clarification and verification of the case, and was ready to take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens.

Thanh Nam

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.

Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  23/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 