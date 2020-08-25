VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fisheries Association has sent a document to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and agencies to request assistance to help Khanh Hoa province’s fishing vessels that were captured by Indonesia authorities while fishing in Vietnamese waters.

According to Khanh Hoa authorities’ report, on August 10, three fishing vessels (KH98168-TS, KH91558-TS of Le Tru Co., Ltd. and KH-95758-TS of fisherman Pham Gium) with a total of 26 crew members, while operating in Vietnam’s waters, were illegally arrested by Indonesian authorities and led out of Vietnamese waters.

The Vietnam Fisheries Association officially protested Indonesia’s acts and asked the Indonesian side to ensure the safety of the arrested people and their property, to return the three fishing vessels and those fishermen to Vietnam, and to not repeat similar acts.

The Vietnam Fisheries Association also suggested that the Vietnamese authorities take measures to protest against this wrongdoing by the Indonesian side, while carrying out measures to protect Vietnamese citizens and bring them home soon and safely.

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 20, spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said that after receiving the information, following the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia contacted the local authorities to request clarification and verification of the case, and was ready to take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens.

Thanh Nam