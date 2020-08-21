Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/08/2020 06:14:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit

22/08/2020    06:08 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

The summit will also be attended by high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

The MLC is a sub-regional cooperation mechanism that was jointly established in 2016 by six countries along the Mekong River, namely Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Since then, various exchange activities among political parties, officials, youth and religious groups have been organised.

The biennial event is organised in rotation among member countries.

Third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit to be held online

The third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit will be held in a virtual format on August 24 under the chair of Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

 

The biennial summit will also see the participation of leaders of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Under the theme "Enhancing Partnership for Shared Prosperity", the leaders will review the progress of cooperation since the previous summit.

They will also chart the future directions for strengthening cooperation in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering economic growth in post-COVID-19 period, and managing and using the Mekong water resources in a sustainable manner.

The Mekong river, known as Lancang in China, is the 12th longest river in the world. The river’s basin is home to around 1,700 fish species, making it the most diverse basin after the Amazon and Congo.

The first Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit was held in China in March 2016, while the second took place in Cambodia in early 2018.

China is currently the largest trade partner of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, and the second biggest trader of Laos./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

National Reporting Platform launched
National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 