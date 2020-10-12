Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls

18/10/2020    08:10 GMT+7

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

Spam and fake calls are a global problem that has emerged in Vietnam in recent years, a representative of the Telecommunications Department said.

The prevention of spam calls is carried out by telecommunications firms in a closed process with four steps: Identifying subscribers suspected of spreading spam calls; verifying calls to determine whether or not they are spam calls; preventing the calls; and performing customer care services and solving complaints.

The representative said that this task has been done well by network operators. Since July they have blocked outgoing calls of more than 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls, including 16,288 subscribers in September alone.

However, this official said that mobile service users have not cooperated well with network operators to prevent spam calls. In the process of authenticating spam calls, network operators will text or call service users to ask if it was a spam call. Only 5-7% of the users reply to such messages or calls.

“To solve the problem, the Telecommunications Department and network operators have called for better cooperation from mobile subscribers. Technically, we have asked network operators to cooperate in preventing inter-network spam calls beginning next week,” the official of the Telecommunications Department said.

The official also provided new information in the process of handling spam calls. He said that so far, the prevention of spam calls has been implemented by network operators in coordination with relevant authorities in accordance with the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights. According to Decree 91/2020 that took effect on October 1, 2020, there will be an additional mechanism to prevent spam calls.

 

Regarding the prevention of fake calls, network operators have blocked more than 9 million fake calls since July. In September alone, four operators prevented 3.3 million fake calls.

After network operators sent messages warning subscribers about fake calls, the proportion of subscribers answering calls made by strange numbers decreased from about 40% in June and July 2020 to below 10% at present. Reports of fake calls to the police, have dropped by 70%.

VN government decree to sweep away spam calls

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

 
 

.
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of Vietnam’s botnet IPs has decreased from 2 million to 1.3 million as a result of the 2020 campaign on checking and removing malware nationwide.

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security, said in order to prevent spam calls and messages, advertisers must register identifier names and must not use normal phone numbers.

Newest method to block marketing messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

From now on, mobile phone users in Vietnam can subscribe into the list to block all marketing messages and calls via a short SMS to 5656. They can also report annoying or unwanted advertising content as well.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Information Safety Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication, talks to VietNamNet about measures to prevent spam messages and unwanted advertising.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

More than 71% of wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City have been recognised as “clean” areas - one of the outstanding results of the 200-day emulation movement held to celebrate its upcoming municipal Party Congress. 

Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

Two videos of Hung Vlog which have have been removed from YouTube represent only a small number of videos with "unhealthy" content that have been removed.

Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

The founder of Microsoft is Vietnam's most admired man on the YouGov list. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong are also on the list.

High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

What should be done to ensure that technology is not hampered by an ‘overly tight shirt’ and to maintain a legal framework open enough to encourage development?

Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

Mobile network operators have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls and prevented 9 million fake calls in the last three months, according to the Telecommunications Authority.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Work on construction of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, second phase, began in Long Dien Dong commune, Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on October 10.

Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

11 cross-bred gaurs which have been left staving in Ninh Thuan Province have just been transferred to Phuoc Binh National Park.

Safe haven for endangered species
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Covering an area of 137,124ha , or 14 per cent of the total area of the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province, Kon Plong forest is a rich biodiversity site with 118 species of flora and 137 of fauna.

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.

Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Some 58 products will be honoured at the Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) said on October 9.

Leading companies take steps to reduce waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/10/2020 

More companies in Vietnam are carrying out programmes to reduce waste and achieve sustainable, environmentally-friendly operations.

