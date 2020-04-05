Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated

 
 
05/04/2020    00:57 GMT+7

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Ministers have described theories linking 5G to coronavirus as "dangerous" after social media posts showing mobile phone masts on fire appeared to encourage such claims.

Fires at masts in Birmingham, Liverpool and Melling are being investigated.

Videos purportedly showing 5G towers on fire were posted online claiming a link between the mobile technology and Covid-19.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said it was "dangerous nonsense".

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Twitter "there is absolutely no credible evidence" of a link between the two and added it was "aware of inaccurate information being shared online about 5G". 

Trade body Mobile UK said false rumours and theories linking 5G and coronavirus were "concerning".

Merseyside Police said an investigation is under way after a telecommunications box was set on fire in Aigburth, south Liverpool on Friday.

A video of what appears to be the incident, which happened shortly after 22:00 BST, was shared on YouTube. However, it is unclear whether the box has anything to do with 5G technology.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also said it is investigating a blaze it extinguished at a 5G mast tower in the village of Melling, north of Liverpool, on Friday night.

West Midlands Fire Service said the fire in Birmingham involved a 70ft tower on a telecommunications site. However, it said the cause was yet to be identified and it could not confirm the mast was 5G.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're aware of a fire involving a phone mast, but are awaiting further details on its cause."

At the government's daily coronavirus briefing earlier, Mr Gove said the theories were "just nonsense, dangerous nonsense as well."

 

NHS Director Stephen Powis told the press conference 5G infrastructure is critical both to the general population who are being asked to stay at home and to the healthcare response to the virus.

"I'm absolutely outraged and disgusted that people would be taking action against the infrastructure we need to tackle this emergency," he said.

Mobile UK said key workers had suffered abuse and threats from people about damaging infrastructure under the pretence of claims about 5G.

"This is not acceptable and only impacts on our ability as an industry to maintain the resilience and operational capacity of the networks to support mass home working and critical connectivity to the emergency services, vulnerable consumers and hospitals."

Analysis

By Leo Kelion, BBC technology desk editor

Conspiracy theories linking 5G signals to the coronavirus pandemic continue to spread despite there being no evidence the mobile phone signals pose a health risk.

Fact-checking charity Full Fact has linked the claims to two flawed theories.

One suggests 5G suppresses the immune system, the other claims the virus is somehow using the network's radio waves to communicate and pick victims, accelerating its spread.

While 5G uses different radio frequencies to its predecessors, it's important to recognise that the waveband involved is still "non-ionising", meaning it lacks enough energy to break apart the DNA in our cells to cause damage.

The second theory appears to be based on the work of a Nobel Prize-winning biologist who suggested bacteria could generate radio waves.

But this remains a controversial idea and well outside mainstream scientific thought.

There's another major flaw with both these theories. Coronavirus is spreading in UK cities where 5G has yet to be deployed, and in countries like Japan and Iran that have yet to adopt the technology. BBC

 
 

.
AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese telecoms provider said on April 4 that the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US has suffered a breakdown.

Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has proposed exempting charges on businesses for granting rights to exploit water resources for half a year, estimated at over $25 million, or for a year.

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

It quizzes people outside suspected of flouting the North African nation's coronavirus restrictions.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

