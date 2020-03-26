Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/04/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam

 
 
01/04/2020

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

5g to fuel smart manufacturing in vietnam

Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos

Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, delves into how 5G will fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam in the near future.

As we have seen in other global markets, initial use cases of 5G following the commercial launch in Vietnam are expected to involve enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access. For instance, South Korea launched live commercial 5G networks in April 2019 and reached one million 5G subscribers in just two months. We estimate that the number of 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband will reach 1.9 billion by the end of 2024, with North America and Northeast Asia expected to lead the 5G uptake.

As a critical national infrastructure and innovation platform, 5G promises to deliver significant benefits for industries and societies like never before. Ericsson partnered with Telia and Einride to showcase driverless trucks through enhanced connectivity based on 5G at the DB Schenker facility in Jönköping, Sweden. This marks the commencement of a paradigm shift for the transport industry enabled by 5G and is likely to power a new world in which fleet management is taken to the next level, wherein it is fully connected and automated.

The manufacturing industry is evolving fast and industry leaders are looking to have increased flexibility in the production automation and assembly processes whilst also reducing personnel safety risks. This is particularly valid for emerging economies like Vietnam, a country which has experienced rapid industrialisation over the past three decades and is one of the preferred manufacturing hubs for multinational companies in Southeast Asia.

Automotive 5G manufacturing production is now a reality for German electric microcar company e.GO Mobile AG at its Aachen complex, enabled by 5G connectivity from Ericsson and Vodafone Germany. Ericsson is also teaming up with Telefónica Germany to enable 5G car production via a private network for Mercedes-Benz at the company’s Sindelfingen plant in southern Germany. The 5G network will enable Mercedes-Benz to boost flexibility and improve production precision and efficiency as industry digitalisation increasingly becomes a reality in car production.

Factories of the future

Currently, most use cases in manufacturing sites are based on legacy and wired connections. In a 5G era, factories will be connected on fully scalable, wireless 5G networks where all production systems and machines will operate and transfer large amounts of data in milliseconds on secure data streams. Connected Factories, where wirelessly connected machines and workforce can instantaneously collect, analyse, and distribute data in real-time, will gain precedence.

Cellular IoT, an inherent 5G characteristic, will yield many advantages that will optimise safety, productivity, and flexibility for manufacturers. Connectivity issues, such as insufficient bandwidth, speed, and latency will be addressed by 5G’s ultra-low latency characteristics and high throughput.

Connected cameras and sensing devices can provide feedback to control centres and enable skilled staff to monitor and steer manufacturing remotely. Augmented and virtual reality-based tools can help technicians remotely identify faults in production lines and troubleshoot them in a timely manner.

It also helps designers simulate lifelike prototypes of the auto designs or models to minutely examine alterations required, if any, thus saving huge costs, time, and energy.

 

The 5G wireless connectivity will make the seamless operation of robotics a reality, where a large network of sensors enables predictive maintenance of robots on the factory floor. For robots to be able to interact with their environment in real-time, massive amounts of information will have to be transferred instantly.

With the enhanced network speed about 10-100 times faster than 4G and latency of just one to two milliseconds, robots can be controlled, monitored, and reconfigured remotely. Connected automated guided vehicles (AGV) can dispatch components from warehouses to production lines and communicate simultaneously with the control room to optimise routes, save time, and eliminate potential losses.

Ericsson collaborated with Audi and sensor manufacturer SICK to launch such AGVs that can operate and manoeuvre safely and wirelessly around the workspace, working in harmony with the human workforce.

Walking the talk

While doing trials on 5G technology in different parts of the world, we have also adopted the benefits of 5G and digitalisation within Ericsson’s own production operations. In partnership with the Nordic telecom operator Telia, we have brought AGVs, AR, and a huge number of sensors to our manufacturing facility in Tallinn, Estonia, via a dedicated cellular network.

This network has the capacity to handle thousands of devices, which can be redeployed as factory layouts are changed. This helps bring in the capacity, customisation, and control needed to scale and secure the connected factory, providing an overall improvement in manufacturing operations.

Ericsson has extended its global supply chain with its first fully-automated smart factory in the US. The factory is part of Ericsson’s global supply chain, securing fast and agile deliveries meeting customer requirements. The factory has now started production and will be fully operational later this year.

The initial product is the Street Macro, a complete base station that enables smooth, fast, and cost-effective 5G deployments. The smart factory is powered by Ericsson 5G solutions tailored for the industrial environment. Fast and secure 5G connectivity will enable agile operations and flexible production, enabling Industry 4.0 standards to be implemented. It also readies our operations for all the promised benefits of 5G technology. VIR

MobiFone announced on Wednesday that it had successfully tested 5G networks in Ha Noi, HCM City, Da Nang and Hai Phong after nearly a year of preparation.  

Next week, the United States-based technology giant Qualcomm, the largest global supplier of smartphone chips, will launch its Hanoi office after over five years of presence in the country, showing its ambition to boost its footprint.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 31/03/2020 

Singapore's Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 31/03/2020 

Vietnam's startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 28/03/2020 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam's businesses remain skeptical about them.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 27/03/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 27/03/2020 

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 26/03/2020 

 The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications asked network operators to ensure the quality of telecommunications services.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 26/03/2020 

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District's Dong Chau forest.

