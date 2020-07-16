A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park

Cat Tien National Park Management and police in Dong Nai province, southern Vietnam, are hunting for four poachers suspected of killing a gaur, a rare and precious species of animals in Vietnam.

Poachers have managed to escape, leaving behind two sack and backpacks of gaur meat and bone. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Forest rangers of Cat Tien National Park Management said they had caught red handed a group of four poachers at midnight on July 13 carrying two sacks and backpacks of gaur meat.

When being stopped for inspection, the loggers used pepper spray, fired two shots and fled away. They left behind 2 sacks and backpacks containing about 140 kg of gaur meat, a flashlight, binoculars, shovels and some other equipment.

It was reported that the killed gaur weighs about 200 kg. Its legs and tail had been sampled for inspection, while its meat and bone had been destroyed.

The police are still on the hunt for the escaped poachers.

According to Cat Tien National Park, currently the park has about 110 individuals of gaur, classified in group 1B - a group of rare and precious animals, which need to be strictly protected. VOV

