20/06/2020 22:47:43 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched

 
 
20/06/2020    22:38 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched hinh anh 1

The Ministry of Information and Communications launches two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee on June 19. 

The launch formed part of a series of events hosted by the ministry to introduce a selection of “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms contributing to the country’s digital transformation and e-Government building.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said VAIS and Vbee, sponsored by the ministry, are the two pioneering digital platforms in Vietnam using artificial intelligence to convert speech to text and vice versa.

The VAIS is able to recognise various Vietnamese accents from all northern, central and southern regions with an accuracy rate of up to 95 percent and immediately produce results at an exceptional speed, Hung said, adding that it can still convert speech to text effectively in a noisy environment or from a long distance.

 

It has been used by many governmental organisations, including the Offices of the Party Central Committee, the Government and the National Assembly, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Meanwhile, Vbee converts written texts into spoken words with emotions, he continued, it can predict the way a person reads a word, or abbreviations and specific words in Vietnamese language that no other platform can offer.

The two platforms are available at https://vais.vn/ and https://www.vbee.vn./.VNA

 
 

