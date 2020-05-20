Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

Illustrative image. The concentration of fine dust PM2.5 level recorded in Hanoi in May was higher than other areas but the air quality remained at an average level – measuring between 51 and 100. Photo baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

Most metropolitan areas including Hà Nội, Hạ Long (Quảng Ninh Province), Việt Trì (Phú Thọ Province), Nha Trang and HCM City saw air quality index (AQI) at good and moderate levels, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The concentration of fine dust PM2.5 level recorded in Hà Nội was higher than other areas but the air quality was still considered at an average level – measuring between 51 and 100.

The concentration of fine dust PM2.5 in Hanoi slightly exceeded Vietnam’s standard of 50 micrograms per one cu.m of air on May 2nd, 5th and 9th. However, it was still within the permissible limit from April 11-17.

As summer starts in most regions of the country, there were a lot of days with thunderstorms and wind which diffuses pollutants in the air, so the air quality of many areas have also improved.

According to the VEA, the period of highest air pollution in the year – from September to March – has come to an end.

In the coming months, the air quality of urban areas will continue to stay at fairy good levels, except for several days with special weather conditions, it said.

Earlier, the VEA said air quality has improved in several cities in March and April due to social distancing measures.

In January and February, the air quality in Hanoi was bad around half of the time, but that did not happen on any day in March, the administration said.

It attributed the improvement to the suspension of many social and economic activities.

The VEA cited that on April 17, only one out of ten monitoring stations in the city recorded AQI of more than 100 (which is considered unheathy) compared with five on May 9, after social distancing ended. VNS

