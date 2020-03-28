Air quality to improve from late March: VEA

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

A street in Hanoi on a day with bad air quality.

The VEA said that the forecast is based on the situation in previous years.

The air quality in urban areas is being monitored by 18 automatic stations located in Hanoi, Viet Tri city (northern Phu Tho province), Ha Long city (northern Quang Ninh province), Hue city (central Thua Thien-Hue province), Nha Trang city (central coastal province of Khanh Hoa) and Ho Chi Minh City.

In early March, the VEA launched a mobile application named “Envisoft”, which provides frequent updates on air quality sourced from automatic air monitoring stations managed by the VEA and departments of natural resources and environment of provinces and cities.

Aside from telling real-time air quality index (AQI), the app creates AQI graphs of the past hours and days, give health recommendations and warnings on corresponding figures and rank air quality based on monitoring stations./.VNA