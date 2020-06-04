Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 22:00:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones

 
 
04/06/2020    19:49 GMT+7

An atmospheric landscape photograph set as wallpaper seems to confuse the handsets.

Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones

Universe Ice

Dozens of Android phone owners are reporting on social media that a picture featuring a lake, a cloudy sunset and a green shoreline is crashing their handsets when used as wallpaper.

Several brands seem to be affected, including Samsung and Google's Pixel.

The bug makes the screen turn on and off continuously. In some cases a factory reset is required.

The BBC does not recommend trying it out.

Samsung is due to roll out a maintenance update on 11 June. The BBC has contacted Google for comment but not yet had a response. 

A tweet on the issue has had thousands of likes and re-tweets, with some reporting that their phone has also been affected.

Tech journalist Bogdan Petrovan at Android Authority said the bug did not affect his Huawei 20 Pro but it did cause a Google Pixel 2 to malfunction.

"After setting the image in question as a wallpaper, the phone immediately crashed. It attempted to reboot, but the screen would constantly turn on and off, making it impossible to pass the security screen," he noted.

Restarting the device in safe mode (by holding down the volume button during boot-up) did not fix the issue."

 

It appears to affect some but not all devices running the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 10.

The launch event for Android 11 was due to take place this week but has been postponed.

There has not yet been an official reason given for the bug but developer Dylan Roussel, who writes at 9to5Google tweeted his theory.

Ken Munro and Dave Lodge from security firm Pen Test partners also analysed it for the BBC.

"As digital photographs have improved in quality, phones need to check what the image 'colour space' is to work out how to display it properly," they said.

"It's how a phone knows how to display exactly the right shade of green, for example.

"There are different ways of defining the colour space. Some spaces have specialist uses in graphic design, so sometimes you'll see images that aren't in the usual 'Standard RGB' format. It's also possible to deliberately create images that have more colour information than some devices can handle.

"What's happened here is that the way some phones deal with these cases has gone wrong.

"The phone crashes because it doesn't know how to deal with it correctly, and the software developers probably hadn't considered this might happen." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Those who discharge more waste or fail to classify their rubbish could pay higher environmental fees.

Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

If more effective measures aren't taken, elephants will disappear from the Central Highlands' region.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 