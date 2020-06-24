Apple makes concessions to App Store developers

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020    19:00 GMT+7

The tech giant will approve bug fixes to disputed apps and let developers appeal against its rulings.

The changes to the App Store rules were revealed following a presentation led by the company's chief executive

Apple is to give developers more leeway in disputes regarding apps that have fallen foul of its App Store rules.

The company will allow developers accused of violating its guidelines to launch an appeal.

And updates to apps that fix minor problems will no longer be delayed by these disputes.

The changes follow a public row between Apple and Basecamp, the developers of Hey, an email app at the centre of an App Store dispute.

Their timing coincides with Apple's week-long Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), at which it is seeking app-makers' help in switching its Mac platform to a different type of chip. 

Strict guidelines

Apple’s App Store is where nearly all iPhone and iPad users acquire apps for their devices.

But Apple has long retained the right to decide when apps should be suspended or even pulled from the App Store, based on its strict guidelines.

And it halted an update to Hey, saying its $99 (£78) annual subscription should be available to purchase inside the app instead of on an external website only.

But Basecamp said it "won't ever do IAP [in-app purchases]" and neither did other apps, such as Netflix.

And it is now offering a two-week free trial within Hey, to fulfil Apple's requirement for apps to "work" immediately on being downloaded.

The stand-off also sparked a wider debate about Apple's pricing policies.

On Tuesday, Basecamp’s chief technology officer, David Heinemeier Hansson, tweeted Apple's decision to relax its rules was "pretty significant" but the exact nature of its future relationship with developers needed further clarity.

 

“I really do hope Apple is serious about reform,” he said.

“There's a path forward here, where Apple goes back to being a friend of developers not a big bully they're all terrified of speaking out against.”

Many developers have issues with the cut Apple takes from app revenues.

But nearly all, especially the small ones, grumble in private rather than offend the mighty company on which their livelihoods depend.

Basecamp was different, coming out punching when Apple threatened to bar the app, and using words such as "outrageous" and "abuse".

At another time, Apple might have swatted the company away.

But the risk of the row overshadowing WWDC and diluting its messages was too great.

So before the keynote, it moved quietly to make peace with Basecamp.

And afterwards, even more quietly, it made a few tweaks to its deal with developers.

But this isn’t over.

With the EU mounting an investigation into the App Store and other bigger developers spoiling for a fight, Apple may have to give further ground. BBC

 
 

Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The newly crowned Fugaku system is analysing droplet spread in offices and public transport.

Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Colin Huang prospered after leaving US company, thanks to his e-commerce business, Pinduoduo.

Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the Government's website chinhphu.vn on the need to develop plans to reduce the negative impacts of drought, salinity and land subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Tracing waste a new approach for communities
Tracing waste a new approach for communities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Once a bag of garbage is thrown away, what actually happens to it is a mystery to many. 

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Quang Ninh Province People's Committee was asked to investigate the case where many households accuse a local thermal plant of causing air pollution.

Qualcomm will launch its first R&amp;D centre in Vietnam
Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Over 1km of beach in Tam Hai Island, Quang Nam Province, is completely covered in rubbish swept in by the tides.

Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam’s four State-owned mobile operators – Viettel, VNPT-Vinaphone, GMobile and MobiFone – have just agreed to share some 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS), 

Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

FaceApp’s "gender swap" filter has generated the hashtag "#faceappchallenge" and received hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook and Instagram, raising concerns about security and the risk of sharing this information.

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Most ‘virtual assistants’ in Vietnam are chatbots that sell goods or take care of customers, but ePhoton focuses on reducing time for compliance activities at enterprises.

Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

The Central Highlands region aims to raise its forest coverage to 49.2 percent, and forest area to 2.72 million hectares by 2030.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

