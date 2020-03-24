ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam

The ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) programme was launched in 2006 by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity after its establishment. ASEAN member countries agreed on 'an ASEAN region where biodiversity is conserved, sustainably managed and used, and equitably shared for the well-being of its peoples.' The recognition of AHPs has made important contributions to conserving ecosystems of biodiversity importance and cultural and historical values for each member state and the whole region, while raising awareness about biodiversity conservation within ASEAN countries Rare and precious species of birds, turtles, snakes and others are strictly protected at Vietnam’s 10 AHPs