ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam

ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.
Bidoup - Nui Ba National Park is home to 1,923 species of plants, including rare and precious ones such as flat-needle pine, red pine, and five-needle pine. The park is regarded as the capital of orchids in Vietnam with 297 species
At Chu Mom Ray national park in Kon Tum province, visitors can explore the culture of Gia Rai and Re Mam ethnic groups
U Minh Thuong national park is an attractive weekend tourist destination in Kien Giang province and the southwestern region
Ngoc Linh nature reserve has 1,091 species of plants, including 40 species listed in Vietnam's Red Book and 25 species named in the world's Red Book
Hoang Lien National Park is one of the largest and most important special-use forests in Vietnam
The 7,610 ha Ba Be Natiional Park is rich in biodiversity and owns typically ecological features of lowland evergreen forests, lakes on mountains, and evergreen forests on limestone mountains
U Minh Thuong National Park's flora and fauna are rich and diverse
Rare and precious species of birds, turtles, snakes and others are strictly protected at Vietnam’s 10 AHPs
The ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) programme was launched in 2006 by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity after its establishment. ASEAN member countries agreed on 'an ASEAN region where biodiversity is conserved, sustainably managed and used, and equitably shared for the well-being of its peoples.'
The recognition of AHPs has made important contributions to conserving ecosystems of biodiversity importance and cultural and historical values for each member state and the whole region, while raising awareness about biodiversity conservation within ASEAN countries
