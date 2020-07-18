Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/07/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok

18/07/2020

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha chaired the 3rd conference of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) on July 17, in the form of a video conference.

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha speaks at the conference

Ha affirmed that Vietnam has taken many specific actions since joining the network.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the country’s smart city development plan for the 2018-2025 period and a vision to 2030, which identified three priority groups: smart urban planning, smart urban management, and smart urban utilities.

On the basis of interconnected databases, many urban areas in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, have had initial success in providing smart utilities in education, health care, transportation, construction, and the environment; optimised urban development management; improved urban living standards; and created opportunities for human development, Ha said.

He emphasised that comprehensive urban development and management is done through improving decision-making capacity based on interconnected data systems and multidisciplinary coordination.

Developing smart cities requires significant investment capital and human resources from the whole society, in which the private sector plays an important role in providing resources and technology solutions, helping to accelerate the development of smart cities.

With the theme “Smart cities towards community identity and sustainable development for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN”, ANSC’s activities in 2020 aim to promote the active participation and cooperation of ASEAN member nations, agendas with the group’s partner countries, the participation of the private sector, and the maintenance and development of the ASCN dialogue.

ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi said the group has given impetus for smart cities to invest in technology, resolve urban challenges, and create new sources of growth.

This is a good opportunity to take advantage of the leadership and capacity of cities from ASEAN’s partner countries to address the COVID-19 crisis.

When rebuilding an economy post-pandemic, it is important to rebuild partnerships among smart cities inside and outside of the region in order to achieve tangible impacts, he said.

Smart cities need to have effective responses to health crises, the official noted.

 

He underlined the importance of promoting intra-bloc efforts on building smart cities, in particular efforts related to digital connection and urbanisation strategies.

It is necessary to establish better understanding between the public and private sectors to help strengthen the region’s potential and resources, as well as realise opportunities for the development of smart cities post-pandemic, he said.

The conference focused on discussing and approving a number of documents.

The 26 member cities of ASCN aim to build a medium-term vision and develop and implement an action plan each year in accordance with the situation in each country, towards promoting the unique identity of each city and each country, thus contributing to the common identity of the ASCN.

Member cities will update others on smart city development and share experiences in responding to COVID-19.

As the Chairman of the ASCN 2020, Vietnam will make every effort to push the overall development of the network and strive to accomplish its goals, Ha said.

If the COVID-19 pandemic is soon brought under control, Vietnam will hold the ASCN High-Level Forum later this year to discuss more deeply and comprehensively experiences and good practice in developing smart cities and promoting partnerships outside ASEAN, he added.

The ASCN was established at the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore in 2018 and aims to build a cooperative platform for cities to share common goals in developing smart and sustainable municipalities./. VNA

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is taking advantage of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network in order to formulate several policies on building smart cities and attracting deeper investment.

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

 
 

Fierce battle for Southeast Asia’s over-the-top crown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Southeast Asia’s over-the-top media market remains a tough arena for both foreign and Vietnamese players due to fierce competition and the sheer number of companies involved.

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Rising global temperatures could see summers that are too hot to work in.

Three ivory traffickers sentenced to 32 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi People’s Court on Thursday sentenced three men to a total of 32 years in jail for trading over 200kg of ivory from African elephants – an endangered species.

Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Rivers in northern provinces are severely polluted, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration's report released recently.

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/07/2020 

The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Russian spies are targeting organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, US and Canada, security services have warned.

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/07/2020 

Cat Tien National Park Management and police in Dong Nai province, southern Vietnam, are hunting for four poachers suspected of killing a gaur, a rare and precious species of animals in Vietnam.

‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

News about the launch of Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone made in Vietnam by VinSmart has appeared in Forbes, The New York Times, Reuters and The Star.

Endangered sea turtle returns to the sea after rescue
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The Cham Island’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) management board has released a female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) – an endangered species – after five months of care at the Da Nang-based SaSa Marine animal rescue team.

Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Rubbish has piled up on Hanoi streets after local people living near a local dumping site gathered to block trucks from entering the waste treatment complex.

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

A crowd of 15-20 people in two communes of Nam Son and Hong Ki in Hanoi’s Soc Son District on Monday night made makeshift tents, blocking the way to the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex or Nam Son dumping ground.

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Scientists of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have succeeded in synthesising platinum complexes which have cytotoxicity on cancer cells and have the potential for treating cancer.

UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.

Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

