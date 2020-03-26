Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October hinh anh 1

Delegates at the APRSAF-26 (Photo: vnsc.org.vn)

The event, to be held by the VASC in coordination with the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, is expected to draw space agencies from Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, China, the US, the UK and Australia.

The APRSAF-27 will feature meetings of four working groups and sideline events such as a regional water rocket competition and a poster making contest themed “Peace in space”.

 

At the plenary session, delegates will present general reports on the outcomes and orientations of the application of space technology of each country, as well as reports by four working groups and discuss ways to enhance regional cooperation in the field.

The forum will afford Vietnamese managers and scientists a chance to share professional expertise and increase international cooperation, especially in personnel training, in the field.

Throughout its 26-year history, the APRSAF has become one of the largest open forums in the field of space science with the participation of space agencies, governmental bodies, industries, academies and organisations across the region./.VNA

 
 

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

 The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications asked network operators to ensure the quality of telecommunications services.

Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.

Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The third such event in five years prompts scientists to renew urgent warnings about climate change.

Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.

ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The social media platform has seen usage rocket in countries hardest hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

Developing human resources for meteorology industry
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

Technology startups receive huge investments
Technology startups receive huge investments
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

