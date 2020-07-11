Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/07/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half

11/07/2020    19:05 GMT+7

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

The department inspected those units and imposed fines totalling more than VNĐ9 billion (US$391,000).

The department has regularly supervised waste dumping of local companies through an automated environment monitoring system and conducted unscheduled inspections.

Among 87 violating units in the first half of this year, 36 facilities were discovered to have committed violations during unscheduled inspections. Another 51 units were found to have committed violations after local authorities received complaints.

Most of the violators were discharging an amount of waste exceeding the permitted level, unsafe toxic waste treatment, and releasing waste into water sources.

 

Companies also operated waste treatment works without obtaining approval from authorities.

Ngô Công Lý, deputy chief inspector of the provincial environment department, said the inspections and strict penalties imposed on violators contribute to preventing further violations and improving legal enforcement.

The department will continue to conduct inspections following instructions of the provincial People’s Committee and on those who show signs of violations, he said. — VNS

 
 

