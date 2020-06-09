Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 11:26:19 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed

 
 
10/06/2020    11:23 GMT+7

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed hinh anh 1

An undersea cable system (Illustrative photo: The Verge)

The cable suffered a rupture on June 3 in the S1H section linking Vietnam with Hong Kong (China).

Repairs to another cable system, the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), have been delayed, however. The fault is yet to be identified and permission is needed to enter Malaysian waters to determine the exact location. It may take a further three weeks.

It was believed to be broken at the S9 and S1.7 sections, linking Vietnam with Singapore and Hong Kong (China). Repairs were initially set to wrap up on June 11.

 

The cable system was put into operation at the end of 2016.

The 10,400 km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps - the largest of any network in Asia - and connects eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. It was funded by VNPT, Viettel, FPT, and CMC Telecom./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

While it is said that “land is as precious as gold”, a 74-year-old farmer has decided to leave 20,000sq.m of land alone to give storks a home to nest and lay eggs.

Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Setting up mobile virtual network operators could be the only chance for newcomers to enter Vietnam’s telecommunications market, but the move could be very risky.

Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have agreed to spend VND114 billion (USD4.95 million) on washing local streets in order to help mitigate air pollution and relieve the scorching heat.

Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

If mobile network operators agree to share 4G BTS (based transceiver station), this would help save VND16 trillion and reduce 1.1 tons of CO2 emitted to the environment, or 3.9 billion kwh of electricity consumed every year.

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The UAE's Hope project is hailed as a "real step forward" for space exploration in the Arab world.

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Battery-maker Catl says it is ready to make a product that could power a car over 1.2 million miles.

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on Monday in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Hanoi became the world’s most polluted city according to a ranking by IQ AirVisual on Sunday.

Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

As we celebrate World Environment Day, this year’s theme: “Time for Nature,” could not be more vital. It is a reminder for all of us that nature is the essential foundation for life on earth.

Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Prestigious hospitals in HCM City have made a breakthrough using AI in medicine, which lays a solid foundation for HCM City to become the region’s intensive medical center.

Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

The app’s interface looks quite similar to Google Maps so users would get used to it quickly.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

A new COVID-19 test kit developed by researchers of Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been granted a certification that allows the biological product to be sold in the European market.

Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam aims to have around 50,000 IT and electronic and telecommunications companies, of which 10 large companies will have revenues of at least US$1 billion each.

Grappling with digital evolution
Grappling with digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Amid the pandemic, with countries imposing social distancing and lockdown orders, digital transformation has become quite the buzzword, being mentioned more often than ever as people and businesses find themselves more reliant on technology. 

Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

This year marks an important World Environment Day for all of us. More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic is a somber reminder of why we have to protect our environment in order to protect our health and our economy. 

Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

With the aim of researching and utilizing cold plasma technology in various fields of life, ARIPT, the first Plasma technology research institute in Vietnam, has been established.

More News
. Latest news

