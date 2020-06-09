Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

An undersea cable system (Illustrative photo: The Verge)

The cable suffered a rupture on June 3 in the S1H section linking Vietnam with Hong Kong (China).

Repairs to another cable system, the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), have been delayed, however. The fault is yet to be identified and permission is needed to enter Malaysian waters to determine the exact location. It may take a further three weeks.

It was believed to be broken at the S9 and S1.7 sections, linking Vietnam with Singapore and Hong Kong (China). Repairs were initially set to wrap up on June 11.

The cable system was put into operation at the end of 2016.

The 10,400 km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps - the largest of any network in Asia - and connects eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. It was funded by VNPT, Viettel, FPT, and CMC Telecom./.VNA