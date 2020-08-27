The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes. Photo: VNA

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tien Hai assigned the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with the People's Committee of U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts to zone out and set up safety barriers along dangerous erosion areas and landslide-prone ones.



He stressed the need to keep close watch on the situation, and urgently build plans to protect critical locations, and asked for the installation of alert signs and the arrangement of forces for guarding at eroding dyke routes.



Authorities of relevant localities must urgently evacuate people and property out of areas with dangerous erosion, the official stressed, adding communication campaigns must be organised to raise public awareness of the danger.



Ca Mau has been hit hard by erosion along sea and river dykes. Up to 80 percent of the 254km of sea dykes that run along both the eastern and western coasts in the province have been eroded. The sea has encroached into land by 20-25m each year, even 50m in some sites, thus swallowing up protective forests. The province has lost nearly 9,000 ha of forest over the past decade.



Since the beginning of this year, the provincial administration has accelerated the projects on reinforcing sea dykes ahead of the storm season. VNA

