Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 16:00:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes

28/08/2020    14:37 GMT+7

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes. Photo: VNA

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tien Hai assigned the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with the People's Committee of U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts to zone out and set up safety barriers along dangerous erosion areas and landslide-prone ones.

He stressed the need to keep close watch on the situation, and urgently build plans to protect critical locations, and asked for the installation of alert signs and the arrangement of forces for guarding at eroding dyke routes.

Authorities of relevant localities must urgently evacuate people and property out of areas with dangerous erosion, the official stressed, adding communication campaigns must be organised to raise public awareness of the danger.

Ca Mau has been hit hard by erosion along sea and river dykes. Up to 80 percent of the 254km of sea dykes that run along both the eastern and western coasts in the province have been eroded. The sea has encroached into land by 20-25m each year, even 50m in some sites, thus swallowing up protective forests. The province has lost nearly 9,000 ha of forest over the past decade. 
 
Since the beginning of this year, the provincial administration has accelerated the projects on reinforcing sea dykes ahead of the storm season. VNA

 
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

The account of the former footballer Ivanovic has been appropriated by Vietnamese hackers, raising concern about the security of Facebook accounts.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is developing a national strategy on development of Vietnamese digital firms to 2030.

The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

Some proptechs still have commitments from investors to provide huge capital, which shows the great potential of the platform in the future.

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

About 5,600 households in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien District lack access to clean water and have to harvest rainwater or buy clean water from other areas, according to the district’s People’s Committee.

Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is taking measures to control the coconut black – headed caterpillar (Opisina Arenosella Walker) which has appeared for the first time in the province, damaging coconut trees.  

Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/08/2020 

Two days after calling for the community's donations for its animals during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced to stop accepting money and food from donors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 