Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:07:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households

 
 
20/04/2020    00:52 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
Ca Mau Province is speeding up construction of water supply projects to provide clean water for household use. – VNA/VNS Photo Huynh The Anh

The southernmost province has more than 20,850 households facing water shortage in the 2019 - 20 dry season. 

The households either have no access to tap water or have to use tap water from degraded supply systems. 

The department has instructed its Clean Water and Rural Sanitation Centre to install new water pipes to connect 6,000 households who have no access to tap water. 

The centre will also upgrade deteriorating tap water supply systems to secure water for more than 6,200 households.  

New water supply systems will be built to provide clean water for 4,000 households who live in populated residential areas that have no water supply.

The centre will also drill six public bore wells and provide plastic containers to store water for 4,200 households who live in scattered areas and cannot access tap water.

Ca Mau has called on international organisations and domestic donors to provide plastic water containers and water treatment facilities for households affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

 

The province has installed huge plastic water containers at public places like communes' People’s Committees and cultural houses to supply free water for needed households.

It has also used tank trucks to transport water to supply clean water for households in remote areas, border areas, and islets.

Ca Mau needs about VND230 billion (US$9.8 million) to build water supply infrastructure to provide clean water for household use, according to the centre.

The Government recently decided to provide Ca Mau VND70 billion ($3 million) for prevention and control of drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 20 dry season.

The money will be used to pump water, dredge canals, build dams, install water pipes, dig wells, buy water treatment facilities, and transport clean water to households in areas affected by drought and water intrusion. – VNS

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

Fresh water sent to areas hit by saltwater intrusion

Fresh water sent to areas hit by saltwater intrusion

Fresh water supplies are being transported from HCM City to Mekong Delta provinces that have been affected by severe saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

 
 

Other News

.
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

A drought as bad as any in recorded history may be under way in the US.

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Conservation groups say poaching is on the rise as tourism income dries up at wildlife reserves.

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 