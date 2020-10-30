Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Central region begins repairing post-storm damage

31/10/2020    13:09 GMT+7

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

A roof of a house in Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai Province, is damaged after Storm Molave on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Nguyen Van Duoc 

Local disaster agencies in the region said 12 fishing boats were sunken during the storm that ravaged the region from early morning till late evening.

More than 9,000 trees and 47ha of forest were also damaged, while 48 fishing farms in Quang Ngai Province were completely destroyed. The province, which bore the brunt of the storm, saw heavy damage to 84,499 houses.

Floodwaters approach the front yard of a house on the Tra Khuc River in Quang Ngai City. Photo courtesy Bui Thanh Trung

Quang Ngai will also struggle against floods after the storm, with 24 communes in four districts on the banks of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers submerged in water from 0.5m to 2m since Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, lowland areas in Quang Nam Province, which have not yet recovered from floods in the previous two weeks, will receive more water from upstream hydropower plants.

The province said 12 of 17 reservoirs are full of water, while the reservoir of the Dak Mi 4 began releasing water at a speed of 4,000 cubic metres per second from Wednesday.

A road section in a mountainous area of Quang Nam Province was eroded. Photo courtesy Do Quan 
 

Serious erosion also damaged the coastal line in Phu Vang, Phong Dien and Phu Loc districts in Thua Thien-Hue Province per the latest report from the province released on Thursday.

Erosion, which resulted from floods and heavy rain two weeks ago, became more serious as 10km of coastal areas in the districts were encroached from 7m to 10m.

An army unit clean a coastal road in Da Nang as part of support activities after Typhoon Molave hit the central region. VNS Photo Le Lam 

Water also eroded 250m along the Bo riverbank in Huong Tra Town, threatening a large area of protection forest.

Da Nang City has called for support from army units and public security as well as volunteers to clean coastal areas and storm-damaged houses.  VNS

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

 
 

Other News

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

VNA talks to Tran Tan Van, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, about the serious landslides in central region that have resulted in great losses in human life and property.

FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/10/2020 

HSBC Vietnam Bank will provide VND10bn (USD430,000) to revive a mangrove forest in Mui Ca Mau National Park to help Vietnam deal with climate change.

