Central region begins repairing post-storm damage

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

A roof of a house in Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai Province, is damaged after Storm Molave on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Nguyen Van Duoc

Local disaster agencies in the region said 12 fishing boats were sunken during the storm that ravaged the region from early morning till late evening.

More than 9,000 trees and 47ha of forest were also damaged, while 48 fishing farms in Quang Ngai Province were completely destroyed. The province, which bore the brunt of the storm, saw heavy damage to 84,499 houses.

Floodwaters approach the front yard of a house on the Tra Khuc River in Quang Ngai City. Photo courtesy Bui Thanh Trung

Quang Ngai will also struggle against floods after the storm, with 24 communes in four districts on the banks of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers submerged in water from 0.5m to 2m since Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, lowland areas in Quang Nam Province, which have not yet recovered from floods in the previous two weeks, will receive more water from upstream hydropower plants.

The province said 12 of 17 reservoirs are full of water, while the reservoir of the Dak Mi 4 began releasing water at a speed of 4,000 cubic metres per second from Wednesday.

A road section in a mountainous area of Quang Nam Province was eroded. Photo courtesy Do Quan

Serious erosion also damaged the coastal line in Phu Vang, Phong Dien and Phu Loc districts in Thua Thien-Hue Province per the latest report from the province released on Thursday.

Erosion, which resulted from floods and heavy rain two weeks ago, became more serious as 10km of coastal areas in the districts were encroached from 7m to 10m.

An army unit clean a coastal road in Da Nang as part of support activities after Typhoon Molave hit the central region. VNS Photo Le Lam

Water also eroded 250m along the Bo riverbank in Huong Tra Town, threatening a large area of protection forest.

Da Nang City has called for support from army units and public security as well as volunteers to clean coastal areas and storm-damaged houses. VNS

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.