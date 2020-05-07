Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 17:14:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Combination of factors causes extreme weather: experts

 
 
11/05/2020    17:10 GMT+7

A combination of bad factors, plus cold air mass and convergence of winds at a height of 5,000 meters, have caused extreme weather phenomena, including large hail and the 50-year historic cold spell on April 22-23.

Many dangerous weather phenomena took place in the first months of the year. Hail occurred in late January. Sun and sultry heat appeared in late March and early April but it was followed by a historic cold spell.

Combination of factors causes extreme weather: experts



Nguyen Van Huong from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said that climate change has made extreme weather phenomena occur more regularly everywhere. These are also the results of many bad weather factors, cold air masses and convergence of winds.

Huong predicted that from now to the end of May, Vietnam will have 2-3 more spells of cold air. However, the intensity of the cold air spells won’t be as strong as the one seen on April 22-23.

However, he warned that the cold spells during the intermittent period, when moving into Vietnam, will meet hot and humid air masses and cause extreme weather events such as storms, whirlwinds, hail and strong winds.

Huong cited a report of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as saying that the last five years had the highest global average temperature in the past 140 years, with the average standard deviation of temperature as follows: higher by 0.87oC in 2015, 1.04oC in 2016, 0.93oC in 2017, 0.78oC in 2018 and 0.99oC in 2019.

2016 was the hottest year and 2019 was the second hottest year. The most recent five years saw the temperature reaching the highest levels among the data monitored since 1880.

In the context of global warming, Huong said 2020 is expected to have higher temperatures than many years ago. The average temperature in Vietnam so far this year has been higher by 1.0-2.5oC of many years ago.
 

In the context of global warming, Huong said 2020 is expected to have higher temperatures than many years ago. The average temperature in Vietnam so far this year has been higher by 1.0-2.5oC of many years ago.


It is expected that the average temperature in May-October will be higher by 0.5-1oC than that of the same periods last year. Heat waves are likely to happen in May and June in the north, and in May-August in the northern and central parts of the central region.

“We believe that heat waves this year will be intensive, but they will be less intensive than 2019,” he said.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting believes that the 2020 typhoon season in the East Sea may come later than in previous years. The number of typhoons and tropical depressions in the East Sea which have a direct impact on Vietnam’s mainland are likely to approximate the previous years’ average level.

Le Ha 

Hanoi and northern provinces to experience warmer weather

Hanoi and northern provinces to experience warmer weather

Hanoi and other northern provinces are forecast to experience warmer weather as of Monday until May 6.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

 
 

Other News

.
Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

US-based technology giant Apple will allegedly produce millions of wireless earphones called AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter – a clear move to diversify its manufacturing operations.

Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Revenue of information, communication and technology (ICT) firms was estimated to have fallen by 30-90 percent in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) warned in its draft 2019 report.

Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020.

Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Thuocsi.vn of BuyMed, a startup, is expected to change the traditional medicine supply chain.

Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnam’s biodiversity is facing many challenges, especially in the context of global climate change.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, 

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The country is ranked among the five most attractive economies in terms of software export services.

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 