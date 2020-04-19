Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:44:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19

 
 
19/04/2020    16:43 GMT+7

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

It feels as if a superhuman effort is needed to help ease the global pandemic killing so many.

Artificial intelligence may have been hyped - but when it comes to medicine, it already has a proven track record.

So can machine learning rise to this challenge of finding a cure for this terrible disease?

There is no shortage of companies trying to solve the dilemma.

Oxford-based Exscientia, the first to put an AI-discovered drug into human trial, is trawling through 15,000 drugs held by the Scripps research institute, in California. 

And Healx, a Cambridge company set up by Viagra co-inventor Dr David Brown, has repurposed its AI system developed to find drugs for rare diseases.

The system is divided into three parts that:

  • trawl through all the current literature relating to the disease
  • study the DNA and structure of the virus
  • consider the suitability of various drugs

Drug discovery has traditionally been slow.

"I have been doing this for 45 years and I have got three drugs to market," Dr Brown told BBC News.

But AI is proving much faster.

"It has taken several weeks to gather all the data we need and we have even got new information in the last few days, so we are now at a critical mass," Dr Brown said.

"The algorithms ran over Easter and we will have output for the three methods in the next seven days."

Healx hopes to turn that information into a list of drug candidates by May and is already in talks with labs to take those predictions into clinical trials.

For those working in the field of AI drug discovery, there are two options when it comes to coronavirus:

  • find an entirely new drug but wait a couple of years for it to be approved as safe for use
  • repurpose existing drugs

But, Dr Brown said, it was extremely unlikely one single drug would be the answer.

And for Healx, that means detailed analysis of the eight million possible pairs and 10.5 billion triple-drug combinations stemming from the 4,000 approved drugs on the market.

Prof Ara Darzi, director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation, at Imperial College, told BBC News: "AI remains one of our strongest paths to achieve a perceptible solution but there is a fundamental need for high quality, large and clean data sets.

"To date, much of this information has been siloed in individual companies such as big pharma or lost in the intellectual property and old lab space within universities.

"Now more than ever there, is a need to unify these disparate drug discovery data sources to allow AI researchers to apply their novel machine-learning techniques to generate new treatments for Covid-19 as soon as possible."

In the US, a partnership between Northeastern University's Barabasi Labs, Harvard Medical School, Stanford Network Science Institute and biotech start-up Schipher Medicine is also on the search for drugs that can quickly be repurposed as Covid-19 treatments.

 

Surprising findings

Normally, just getting them all to work together would take "a year of paperwork", said Schipher's chief executive Alif Saleh.

But a series of Zoom calls with a "group of people with a unprecedented determination to get things done, not to mention a lot of time of their hands", speeded things up.

"The last three weeks would normally take half a year. Everyone dropped everything," he said.

Already, their research has yielded surprising results, including:

  • the suggestion the virus may invade brain tissues, which may explain why some people lose their sense of taste or smell)
  • the prediction it may also attack the reproductive system of both men and women

Schipher Medicine combines AI with something it calls network medicine - a method that views a disease via the complex interactions among molecular components.

"A disease phenotype is rarely due to malfunction of one gene or protein on its own - nature is not that simple - but the result of a cascading effect in a network of interactions between several proteins," Mr Saleh said.

Using network medicine, AI and a fusion of the two has led the consortium to identify 81 potential drugs that could help.

"AI can do a little better, not only looking at higher order correlations but little bits of independent information that traditional network medicine might miss," said Prof Albert-Laszlo Barabasi.

But AI alone would not have worked, they needed all three approaches.

"Different tools look at different perspectives but together are very powerful" he added.

Some AI companies are already claiming to have isolated drugs that could help.

BenevolentAI has identified Baricitinib, a drug already approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as a potential treatment to prevent the virus infecting lung cells.

And it has now entered a controlled trial with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, scientists from South Korea and the US using deep learning to investigate the potential for commercially available antiviral drugs have suggested atazanavir, used to treat Aids, could be a good candidate.

Other companies are using AI for other purposes, such as analysing scans to ease the burden on radiologists and help predict which patients are most likely to need a ventilator.

Chinese technology giant Alibaba, for example, announced an algorithm it says can diagnose cases within 20 seconds, with 96% accuracy.

But some experts warn AI systems are likely to have been trained on data about advanced infections, making them less effective at detecting early signs of the virus.

There needed to be a global effort from policymakers to persuade the big pharmaceutical companies to join forces with smaller drug-data stores, academics and research charities to pool data resources, Prof Darzi said.

"The time has never been more important for drug-discovery data to open up its secrets for AI to help in the battle against Covid-19," he said. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

A drought as bad as any in recorded history may be under way in the US.

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Conservation groups say poaching is on the rise as tourism income dries up at wildlife reserves.

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Overfishing by industrial trawlers in Bangladesh has pushed almost every species to the brink.

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 